Fried chicken lovers dish on favorite spots in St. Louis

St. Louis is a melting pot of fried chicken in all of its glorious styles, flavors and preparations.

“I've rarely met a fried chicken I didn't like,” said Sarah Kolling.

Kolling was one of the more than 600 people who responded to St. Louis on the Air’s “Chicken Fight,” which asked St. Louisans to share their thoughts on where to find the best fried chicken in the region.

On Thursday’s show, St. Louis Public Radio reporter Chad Davis and food writer Cheryl Baehr discussed folks’ top picks, be it breasts or thighs, drums or flats, shared insight on preferred cuts and hashed out the age-old debate: sauce or no sauce.

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio From left, Chad Davis, Elaine Cha and Cheryl Baehr stand for a portrait holding fried chicken ahead of their St. Louis on the Air segment on Thursday at St. Louis Public Radio.

Among the highlights was sleeper hit Krispy Krunchy , which can be found in gas stations in and out of the St. Louis region. “This is not an elitist conversation about fried chicken,” Baehr said. “Krispy Krunchy in the gas station — it's excellent.”

After hearing the on-air crunch of fried chicken at a generational favorite in Alton — Castelli’s Moonlight Restaurant at 255 (3400 Fosterburg Road, Alton 62002) — Davis said, “I want to make that crunch my ringtone or my text tone or something.”

Caller Jackson said Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken in Maplewood (7434 Manchester Road, Maplewood 63143) is the best and added: “Oh, man. It's juicy. It's crispy. And I don't know how they do it — if it's in the batter or the brine — but it's just got a nice little kick without being too much, and it's always consistent.”

Porter’s Fried Chicken (3628 S. Big Bend Blvd., St. Louis 63143) is the choice for caller Russ Orf. “[It’s] St. Louis’ best-kept secret because of their spicing. I don't know what they use, but the spicing is incredible. [It’s] the best chicken I've ever had in my life — and I've eaten chicken anywhere and everywhere.”

In no particular order, here are a few more of St. Louisans’ top picks:

To learn more about St. Louis’ fried chicken offerings, and what makes good fried chicken, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube or click the play button below.

