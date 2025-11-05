Another detainee dies in custody at St. Louis city jail, marking at least 21 deaths since 2020

An unidentified man died while in custody of the St. Louis City Justice Center on Tuesday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say city jail officials contacted their Force Investigations Unit at 8 p.m. to investigate after the man, who was in his 50s, was found unresponsive in the jail. Medical staff performed lifesaving measures before the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that there were no obvious signs of trauma, but that the investigation is still in its early stages.

The St. Louis Division of Corrections said in a statement that it is fully cooperating with the police investigation.

“The Division of Corrections acknowledges that any loss of life in custody is a deeply serious matter and extends its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased,” the statement reads. “Ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals in our care remains a core responsibility, and incidents of this nature are subject to thorough and careful review.”

After Tuesday’s detainee death, at least 21 people have died in custody at the jail since 2020. Samuel Hayes Jr., 31, died in custody at the jail in July after he was placed in a restraint chair, and Derek Dean, 48, died in March.

A 43-year-old woman who was in custody of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in its prisoner processing unit, located on the first floor of the jail, suffered a medical emergency in August. Her status is publicly unknown.

The jail has been riddled with internal problems and controversy for years. Nate Hayward is the current jail commissioner, starting in the position on Sept. 16.

The city jail has experienced high turnover in its leadership over the last year — former warden Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah spent a rocky three years at the helm and was fired late last year. Deputy Commissioner Tammy Ross was appointed to lead temporarily at that time, before Doug Burris became interim commissioner in January.