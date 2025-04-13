Photos: Western Michigan beats Boston to win its first men's ice hockey national title

Western Michigan University has captured its first-ever NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey National Championship.

The top-seeded Broncos completed their historic run by rolling past Boston University, 6-2, and becoming the last of Michigan’s seven Division I hockey programs to reach — and now win — the national title.

“We expected nothing less. We were built for this. We've been preparing for this all year,” said Western Michigan standout forward Alex Bump. “There was no doubt in that locker room that we weren't going to get this done.”

Western Michigan’s road to the title wasn’t always easy, despite a remarkable 34-7-1 season . The Broncos scraped by the University of Denver Pioneers in Thursday’s double-overtime thriller to earn their first appearance on college hockey’s biggest stage.

Leaders in the city of Kalamazoo, where Western Michigan is based, say this win solidifies the community’s mark on college hockey.

“To see [nearly] 60 years of hockey culminating in a national championship is really exciting,” said Jane Gosh, Discover Kalamazoo president and CEO. “We host national tournaments all the time, and this win is just going to solidify us as [the] best in hockey in the country. We look forward to someday hosting one of the regional tournaments — or maybe even the Frozen Four someday.”

The National tournament has long been a sacred tradition for the college hockey faithful, regardless of who plays for the title.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Susie Paullin, of Boston, shows off her Boston University Terriers men’s hockey team gear as the team takes on Western Michigan on Saturday night during the NCAA men's ice hockey national championship at the Enterprise Center. Paullin has been following the team and traveling to every Frozen Four since 1998.

Among them is Lindsay Huntoon, who traveled from Peabody, Massachusetts, to attend the last 28 Frozen Fours — including the 2007 tournament in St. Louis. This year marked her 29th.

“It’s one of the best events ever,” she said. “College hockey is the greatest sport on the planet.”

Brian Peterson, a WMU Class of 2018 alumnus from Indianapolis, said he felt similarly and ultimately accepted embracing the rollercoaster of emotions that came with a tournament run.

"Being an alum, it's just really exciting to see them succeed, and I'm hoping they can continue to carry the success," he said, his voice still hoarse from Thursday’s game. "[A championship] is a unifying force. It shows that even in this current age of NIL (name, image, and likeness), these smaller schools can still compete. They can still win."

Peterson and Huntoon were part of a sold-out crowd of nearly 17,000 fans who packed the Enterprise Center for the 2025 NCAA Frozen Four title game.

Fans from every corner of the stadium — even those loyal to other teams — cheered just as loud, with chants of “Go Broncos!” ringing out across sections, the escalators, and even the bathrooms.

For Bump, Western Michigan’s sophomore standout, the crowd’s energy was still ringing in his mind after the game.

“That means the world to us,” he said. “The support we've gotten the whole year from the students down — it's been incredible.”

See more photos from the NCAA Men’s Hockey National Championship title game:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Boston University Terriers and the Western Michigan Broncos line up for the National Anthem during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Boston University defenseman Gavin McCarthy (2) attempts to get a hold of the puck while under pressure by Western Michigan forward Ty Henricks (17).

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Boston University saxophonist Jonathan Zhang, of Philadelphia, cheers during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship against Western Michigan on Saturday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Western Michigan defenseman Brian Kramer (14) and Boston University forward Nick Roukounakis (7)dive for the puck.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Boston University goaltender Mikhail Yegorov (40) blocks a shot by Western Michigan forward Connor Brown (12).

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From right: Colin O’Keefe, Sam O’Keefe, Katie Estrada and Matt Howard cheer as the Western Michigan Broncos score against Boston University.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A Western Michigan goal makes it past Boston University goaltender Mikhail Yegorov (40).

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio LEFT: Hockey fans watch the NCAA men's ice hockey championship between the Western Michigan Broncos and Boston University Terriers. RIGHT: Western Michigan celebrates a goal against Boston University.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From center left: Jacob Namenye, A.J. Namenye and Jacob Stempky react after a Western Michigan goal against Boston University.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A Western Michigan goal makes it past Boston University goaltender Mikhail Yegorov (40).

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Western Michigan bench reacts after the team’s 6th goal against Boston University during the NCAA men's ice hockey national championship on Saturday at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Todd and Amy Sanford, of Kalamazoo, Mich., kiss after the Western Michigan Broncos score another goal, ultimately defeating the Boston University Terriers and clinching the team’s first-ever NCAA men's ice hockey national title.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Western Michigan Broncos rush to the ice after defeating the Boston University Terriers, 6-2.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Helmets and hockey sticks are scattered about after Western Michigan defeats Boston University, 6-2, during the NCAA men's ice hockey national championship.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Western Michigan Broncos hoist up the NCAA men’s ice hockey national champion trophy after defeating the Boston University Terriers, 6-2, on Saturday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Western Michigan Broncos celebrate after defeating the Boston University Terriers, 6-2, during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Boston University forward Jack Harvey (12) consoles Boston University forward Matt Copponi (15) after falling to the Western Michigan Broncos, 6-2, during the NCAA men's ice hockey national championship.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Boston University forward Jack Harvey (12) and Boston University forward Ryan Greene (9) embrace after falling to Western Michigan during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday at the Enterprise Center. Boston University forward Nick Roukounakis (7) stands to the right.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Western Michigan goaltender Kirk Laursen (1) hoists up the NCAA men's ice hockey championship trophy after defeating Boston University on Saturday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Western Michigan Head Coach Pat Ferschweiler is doused in water after defeating Boston University and clinching the team's first-ever NCAA national men's hockey championship title.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Western Michigan Head Coach Pat Ferschweiler rejoices after being doused in water for defeating Boston University in the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Western Michigan Head Coach Pat Ferschweiler rejoices with his team after defeating Boston University.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Western Michigan goaltender Cameron Rowe (31) hoists up the NCAA men’s ice hockey national championship trophy after defeating Boston University, 6-2, on Saturday night.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Western Michigan’s Bucky Bronco waves the school flag after defeating Boston University for the national title.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Western Michigan men’s hockey fans go crazy after the team defeats Boston University for their first-ever national title on Saturday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Western Michigan goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (30) cheers while the NCAA men's ice hockey national championship trophy sits in front of him.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Western Michigan forward Alex Bump (20) takes pictures with a point-and-shoot camera after defeating Boston University, 6-2, in the NCAA men's ice hockey national championship on Saturday at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Western Michigan Broncos fans celebrate the team winning their first national championship by routing Boston University, 6-2, on Saturday.