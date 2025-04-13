© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Sports

Photos: Western Michigan beats Boston to win its first men's ice hockey national title

St. Louis Public Radio | By Brian Munoz
Published April 13, 2025 at 9:37 AM CDT
The Western Michigan Broncos celebrate defeating the Boston University Terriers, 6-2, and clinching their first-ever national title during the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four national championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Western Michigan Broncos celebrate defeating the Boston University Terriers, 6-2, and clinching their first-ever national title during the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four national championship on Saturday night at the Enterprise Center.

Western Michigan University has captured its first-ever NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey National Championship.

The top-seeded Broncos completed their historic run by rolling past Boston University, 6-2, and becoming the last of Michigan’s seven Division I hockey programs to reach — and now win — the national title.

“We expected nothing less. We were built for this. We've been preparing for this all year,” said Western Michigan standout forward Alex Bump. “There was no doubt in that locker room that we weren't going to get this done.”

Western Michigan’s road to the title wasn’t always easy, despite a remarkable 34-7-1 season. The Broncos scraped by the University of Denver Pioneers in Thursday’s double-overtime thriller to earn their first appearance on college hockey’s biggest stage.

Leaders in the city of Kalamazoo, where Western Michigan is based, say this win solidifies the community’s mark on college hockey.

“To see [nearly] 60 years of hockey culminating in a national championship is really exciting,” said Jane Gosh, Discover Kalamazoo president and CEO. “We host national tournaments all the time, and this win is just going to solidify us as [the] best in hockey in the country. We look forward to someday hosting one of the regional tournaments — or maybe even the Frozen Four someday.”

The National tournament has long been a sacred tradition for the college hockey faithful, regardless of who plays for the title.

Susie Paullin, of Boston, shows off her Boston University Terriers men’s hockey team gear as the team takes on Western Michigan on Saturday, April 12, 2025, during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Susie Paullin, of Boston, shows off her Boston University Terriers men’s hockey team gear as the team takes on Western Michigan on Saturday night during the NCAA men's ice hockey national championship at the Enterprise Center. Paullin has been following the team and traveling to every Frozen Four since 1998.

Among them is Lindsay Huntoon, who traveled from Peabody, Massachusetts, to attend the last 28 Frozen Fours — including the 2007 tournament in St. Louis. This year marked her 29th.

“It’s one of the best events ever,” she said. “College hockey is the greatest sport on the planet.”

Brian Peterson, a WMU Class of 2018 alumnus from Indianapolis, said he felt similarly and ultimately accepted embracing the rollercoaster of emotions that came with a tournament run.

"Being an alum, it's just really exciting to see them succeed, and I'm hoping they can continue to carry the success," he said, his voice still hoarse from Thursday’s game. "[A championship] is a unifying force. It shows that even in this current age of NIL (name, image, and likeness), these smaller schools can still compete. They can still win."

Peterson and Huntoon were part of a sold-out crowd of nearly 17,000 fans who packed the Enterprise Center for the 2025 NCAA Frozen Four title game.

Fans from every corner of the stadium — even those loyal to other teams — cheered just as loud, with chants of “Go Broncos!” ringing out across sections, the escalators, and even the bathrooms.

For Bump, Western Michigan’s sophomore standout, the crowd’s energy was still ringing in his mind after the game.

“That means the world to us,” he said. “The support we've gotten the whole year from the students down — it's been incredible.”

See more photos from the NCAA Men’s Hockey National Championship title game: 

The Boston University Terriers and the Western Michigan Broncos line up for the National Anthem during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Boston University Terriers and the Western Michigan Broncos line up for the National Anthem during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday.
Boston University defenseman Gavin McCarthy (2) attempts to get a hold of the puck while under pressure of Western Michigan forward Ty Henricks (17) during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Boston University defenseman Gavin McCarthy (2) attempts to get a hold of the puck while under pressure by Western Michigan forward Ty Henricks (17).
Boston University senior Jonathan Zhang cheers during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship against Western Michigan on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Boston University saxophonist Jonathan Zhang, of Philadelphia, cheers during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship against Western Michigan on Saturday.
Western Michigan defenseman Brian Kramer (14) and Boston University forward Nick Roukounakis (7) dive for the puck during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Western Michigan defenseman Brian Kramer (14) and Boston University forward Nick Roukounakis (7)dive for the puck.
Boston University goaltender Mikhail Yegorov (40) blocks a shot by Western Michigan forward Connor Brown (12) during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Boston University goaltender Mikhail Yegorov (40) blocks a shot by Western Michigan forward Connor Brown (12).
From right: Colin O’Keefe, Sam O’Keefe, Katie Estrada and Matt Howard cheer as the Western Michigan Broncos score against Boston University during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
From right: Colin O’Keefe, Sam O’Keefe, Katie Estrada and Matt Howard cheer as the Western Michigan Broncos score against Boston University.
A Western Michigan goal make sit past Boston University goaltender Mikhail Yegorov (40) during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A Western Michigan goal makes it past Boston University goaltender Mikhail Yegorov (40).
Left: Hockey fans watch the NCAA men's ice hockey championship between the Western Michigan Broncos and Boston University Terriers on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Enterprise Center. Right: The Western Michigan celebrate a goal against the Boston University Terriers during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
LEFT: Hockey fans watch the NCAA men's ice hockey championship between the Western Michigan Broncos and Boston University Terriers. RIGHT: Western Michigan celebrates a goal against Boston University.
From center left: Jacob Namenye, A.J. Namenye and Jacob Stempky react after a Western Michigan goal against Boston University during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
From center left: Jacob Namenye, A.J. Namenye and Jacob Stempky react after a Western Michigan goal against Boston University.
A Western Michigan goal makes it past Boston University goaltender Mikhail Yegorov (40) during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A Western Michigan goal makes it past Boston University goaltender Mikhail Yegorov (40).
The Western Michigan bench reacts after the team’s 6th goal against Boston University during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Western Michigan bench reacts after the team’s 6th goal against Boston University during the NCAA men's ice hockey national championship on Saturday at the Enterprise Center.
Todd and Amy Sanford, of Kalamazoo, Mich., kiss after the Western Michigan Broncos score another goal, ultimately defeating the Boston University Terriers and clinching the team’s first-ever NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Todd and Amy Sanford, of Kalamazoo, Mich., kiss after the Western Michigan Broncos score another goal, ultimately defeating the Boston University Terriers and clinching the team’s first-ever NCAA men's ice hockey national title.
The Western Michigan Broncos rush to the ice after defeating the Boston University Terriers, 6-2, during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Western Michigan Broncos rush to the ice after defeating the Boston University Terriers, 6-2.
Helmets and hockey sticks are scattered about after Western Michigan defeats Boston University, 6-2, during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Helmets and hockey sticks are scattered about after Western Michigan defeats Boston University, 6-2, during the NCAA men's ice hockey national championship.
The Western Michigan Broncos hoist up the NCAA men’s ice hockey national champion trophy after defeating the Boston University Terriers, 6-2, on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Western Michigan Broncos hoist up the NCAA men’s ice hockey national champion trophy after defeating the Boston University Terriers, 6-2, on Saturday.
The Western Michigan Broncos celebrate after defeating the Boston University Terriers, 6-2, during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Western Michigan Broncos celebrate after defeating the Boston University Terriers, 6-2, during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday.
Boston University forward Jack Harvey (12) consoles Boston University forward Matt Copponi (15) after falling to the Western Michigan Broncos, 6-2, during the NCAA men's ice hockey national championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Boston University forward Jack Harvey (12) consoles Boston University forward Matt Copponi (15) after falling to the Western Michigan Broncos, 6-2, during the NCAA men's ice hockey national championship.
Boston University forward Jack Harvey (12) and Boston University forward Ryan Greene (9) embrace after falling to Western Michigan during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Enterprise Center. Boston University forward Nick Roukounakis (7) stands to the right.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Boston University forward Jack Harvey (12) and Boston University forward Ryan Greene (9) embrace after falling to Western Michigan during the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday at the Enterprise Center. Boston University forward Nick Roukounakis (7) stands to the right.
Western Michigan goaltender Kirk Laursen (1) hoists up the NCAA men's ice hockey championship trophy after defeating Boston University on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Western Michigan goaltender Kirk Laursen (1) hoists up the NCAA men's ice hockey championship trophy after defeating Boston University on Saturday.
Western Michigan Head Coach Pat Ferschweiler is doused in water after defeating Boston University in the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Western Michigan Head Coach Pat Ferschweiler is doused in water after defeating Boston University and clinching the team's first-ever NCAA national men's hockey championship title.
Western Michigan Head Coach Pat Ferschweiler rejoices after being doused in water for defeating Boston University in the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Western Michigan Head Coach Pat Ferschweiler rejoices after being doused in water for defeating Boston University in the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday.
Western Michigan Head Coach Pat Ferschweiler rejoices with his team after being doused in water for defeating Boston University in the NCAA men's ice hockey championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Western Michigan Head Coach Pat Ferschweiler rejoices with his team after defeating Boston University.
Western Michigan goaltender Cameron Rowe (31) hoists up the NCAA men’s ice hockey national championship trophy after defeating Boston Univeristy, 6-2, on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Western Michigan goaltender Cameron Rowe (31) hoists up the NCAA men’s ice hockey national championship trophy after defeating Boston University, 6-2, on Saturday night.
Western Michigan’s Bucky Bronco waves the school flag after defeating Boston University for the national title on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Western Michigan’s Bucky Bronco waves the school flag after defeating Boston University for the national title.
Western Michigan men’s hockey fans go crazy after the team defeats Boston University for their first-ever national title on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Western Michigan men’s hockey fans go crazy after the team defeats Boston University for their first-ever national title on Saturday.
Western Michigan goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (30) cheers while the NCAA men's ice hockey national title trophy sits in front of him on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Western Michigan goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (30) cheers while the NCAA men's ice hockey national championship trophy sits in front of him.
Western Michigan forward Alex Bump (20) takes pictures with a point-and-shoot camera after defeating Boston University in the NCAA men's ice hockey national championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Western Michigan forward Alex Bump (20) takes pictures with a point-and-shoot camera after defeating Boston University, 6-2, in the NCAA men's ice hockey national championship on Saturday at the Enterprise Center.
Western Michigan Broncos fans celebrate the team winning their first national championship by routing Boston University, 6-2, on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Western Michigan Broncos fans celebrate the team winning their first national championship by routing Boston University, 6-2, on Saturday.
Western Michigan forward Ethan Wolthers (11) celebrates defeating Boston University, 6-2, and winning the men’s hockey national championship alongside his parents on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Western Michigan forward Ethan Wolthers (11) celebrates defeating Boston University, 6-2, and winning the men’s hockey national championship alongside his parents on Saturday at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
Brian Munoz is the Visuals Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Brian Munoz
