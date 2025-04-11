© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Photos: Western Michigan and Boston clinch spots in NCAA Frozen Four championship

St. Louis Public Radio | By Brian Munoz
Published April 11, 2025 at 11:24 AM CDT
Western Michigan forward Owen Michaels (34) battles Denver defenseman Kent Anderson (21) for the puck on Thursday, April 10, 2025, during the NCAA Frozen Four championship semifinals at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Western Michigan forward Owen Michaels, left, battles Denver defenseman Kent Anderson for the puck on Thursday night during the NCAA Frozen Four championship semifinals at Enterprise Center.

Boston University is set to face off against Western Michigan University in the NCAA Men’s Hockey National Championship on Saturday evening — marking the Broncos’ first-ever appearance in the title game.

The BU Terriers punched their ticket with a 3-1 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions late Thursday night. Earlier, Western Michigan edged the University of Denver Pioneers in a heart-pounding 3-2 double-overtime thriller at the Enterprise Center, clinching their spot on college hockey’s biggest stage.

The results from every meeting between Denver and Western Michigan this season have been razor-thin. All four games were decided by a single goal, with the last three going to overtime and ending in a 3-2 final.

From left: Ryan May and Rod Poulter celebrate with other Western Michigan fans after the team took down Denver, 3-2, and clinched their first-ever NCAA Frozen Four championship appearance at the Enterprise Center on Thursday, April 10, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
From left: Ryan May and Rod Poulter celebrate with other Western Michigan fans after the team took down Denver, 3-2, and clinched its first-ever NCAA Frozen Four championship appearance at the Enterprise Center on Thursday in downtown St. Louis.

It’s the kind of game WMU alumnus Ryan May refused to miss. He left Dallas at 3 a.m. and drove nearly 700 miles to St. Louis to watch it live.

“The only thing I could think of were my boys in Western Michigan hockey,” he said, holding back tears. “They were the underdogs from Day 1, and they’re putting Kalamazoo on the map.”

After the game, May and his friends planned to celebrate in the best way they could imagine: finding the cheapest bar in St. Louis and raising a toast to their team, which is just one win away from a national title.

See photos from the NCAA Men’s Hockey National Championship semifinals: 

Western Michigan mascot Buster Bronco worships on Thursday, April 10, 2025, during the NCAA Frozen Four championship semifinals at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Western Michigan mascot Buster Bronco celebrates as team captain Tim Washe is introduced on Thursday.
Denver goaltender Freddie Halyk (1) warms up before taking on Western Michigan on Thursday, April 10, 2025, during the NCAA Frozen Four championship semifinals at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Denver goaltender Freddie Halyk warms up before taking on Western Michigan.
The University of Denver Pioneers take part in pregame ceremonies for their matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos on Thursday, April 10, 2025, during the NCAA Frozen Four championship semifinals at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The University of Denver Pioneers line up during pregame ceremonies for the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos.
Western Michigan forward Matteo Costantini (25) reaches for the puck while under pressure from Denver defenseman Zeev Buium (28) and Denver defenseman Garrett Brown (5) on Thursday, April 10, 2025, during the NCAA Frozen Four championship semifinals at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Western Michigan forward Matteo Costantini, center, reaches for the puck while under pressure from Denver defenseman Zeev Buium, left, and Denver defenseman Garrett Brown on Thursday.
Salvador Hart, an 8-year-old Denver fan from Albuquerque, New Mexico, presses up against the glass during the team's warmups before taking on Western Michigan on Thursday, April 10, 2025, during the NCAA Frozen Four championship semifinals at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Salvador Hart, an 8-year-old Denver fan from Albuquerque, New Mexico, presses up against the glass during the team’s warmups before taking on Western Michigan on Thursday during the NCAA Frozen Four championship semifinals at Enterprise Center.
Denver forward Jared Wright (18) celebrates after the team pushes a goal in against Western Michigan on Thursday, April 10, 2025, during the NCAA Frozen Four championship semifinals at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Denver forward Jared Wright (18) celebrates after the team pushes a goal against Western Michigan on Thursday.
Denver forward Jared Wright (18) celebrates with his team after they push a goal in against Western Michigan on Thursday, April 10, 2025, during the NCAA Frozen Four championship semifinals at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Denver forward Jared Wright (18) celebrates with his team after scoring a goal against Western Michigan.
Western Michigan trombonist Peter Senkmajer, of Port Huron, Mich.,calls out during a play against Denver on Thursday, April 10, 2025, during the NCAA Frozen Four championship semifinals at Enterprise Center. Sousaphone player Aaron Wade, of East Lansing, Mich., stands to the right.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Western Michigan trombonist Peter Senkmajer, of Port Huron, Michigan, calls out during play against Denver. Sousaphone player Aaron Wade, of East Lansing, Michigan, stands to the right.
Western Michigan defenseman Robby Drazner (4) drives the puck away from Denver pressure on Thursday, April 10, 2025, during the NCAA Frozen Four championship semifinals at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Western Michigan defenseman Robby Drazner, right, drives the puck away from Denver pressure.
The Western Michigan Broncos bench celebrates a goal against Denver on Thursday, April 10, 2025, during the NCAA Frozen Four championship semifinals at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Western Michigan Broncos celebrates a goal against Denver.
Penn State forward Charlie Cerrato (15) dives for the puck as Boston University forward Jack Hughes (4) takes a tumble on Thursday, April 10, 2025, during the NCAA Frozen Four championship semifinals at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Penn State forward Charlie Cerrato, left, dives for the puck as Boston University forward Jack Hughes takes a tumble.
Boston University forward Cole Eiserman (34) shoots a goal against Penn State goaltender Noah Grannan (33) on Thursday, April 10, 2025, during the NCAA Frozen Four championship semifinals at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Boston University forward Cole Eiserman scores a goal against Penn State goaltender Noah Grannan.
Boston University defenseman Aiden Celebrini (22), left, celebrates with Boston University forward Jack Hughes (4) after scoring a goal against Penn State.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Boston University defenseman Aiden Celebrini, left, celebrates with forward Jack Hughes after scoring against Penn State on Thursday.
The Boston University Terriers celebrate after scoring against Penn State on Thursday, April 10, 2025, during the NCAA Frozen Four championship semifinals at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Boston University Terriers celebrate after scoring against Penn State.
Penn State forward Dane Dowiak (19) attempts to keep the puck from Boston University forward Brandon Svoboda (8) on Thursday, April 10, 2025, during the NCAA Frozen Four championship semifinals at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Penn State forward Dane Dowiak, center, attempts to keep the puck from Boston University forward Brandon Svoboda, right.
The Boston University Terriers celebrate after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions, 3-2, on Thursday, April 10, 2025, during the NCAA Frozen Four championship semifinals at Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Boston University Terriers celebrate after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 3-2 on Thursday.
Tags
Sports Frozen FourNCAAHockeyPhotojournalismTop Stories
Brian Munoz
Brian Munoz is the Visuals Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Brian Munoz
