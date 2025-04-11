Photos: Western Michigan and Boston clinch spots in NCAA Frozen Four championship

Boston University is set to face off against Western Michigan University in the NCAA Men’s Hockey National Championship on Saturday evening — marking the Broncos’ first-ever appearance in the title game.
The BU Terriers punched their ticket with a 3-1 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions late Thursday night. Earlier, Western Michigan edged the University of Denver Pioneers in a heart-pounding 3-2 double-overtime thriller at the Enterprise Center, clinching their spot on college hockey’s biggest stage.
The results from every meeting between Denver and Western Michigan this season have been razor-thin. All four games were decided by a single goal, with the last three going to overtime and ending in a 3-2 final.
It’s the kind of game WMU alumnus Ryan May refused to miss. He left Dallas at 3 a.m. and drove nearly 700 miles to St. Louis to watch it live.
“The only thing I could think of were my boys in Western Michigan hockey,” he said, holding back tears. “They were the underdogs from Day 1, and they’re putting Kalamazoo on the map.”
After the game, May and his friends planned to celebrate in the best way they could imagine: finding the cheapest bar in St. Louis and raising a toast to their team, which is just one win away from a national title.
See photos from the NCAA Men’s Hockey National Championship semifinals: