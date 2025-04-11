Photos: Western Michigan and Boston clinch spots in NCAA Frozen Four championship

Boston University is set to face off against Western Michigan University in the NCAA Men’s Hockey National Championship on Saturday evening — marking the Broncos’ first-ever appearance in the title game.

The BU Terriers punched their ticket with a 3-1 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions late Thursday night. Earlier, Western Michigan edged the University of Denver Pioneers in a heart-pounding 3-2 double-overtime thriller at the Enterprise Center, clinching their spot on college hockey’s biggest stage.

The results from every meeting between Denver and Western Michigan this season have been razor-thin. All four games were decided by a single goal, with the last three going to overtime and ending in a 3-2 final.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Ryan May and Rod Poulter celebrate with other Western Michigan fans after the team took down Denver, 3-2, and clinched its first-ever NCAA Frozen Four championship appearance at the Enterprise Center on Thursday in downtown St. Louis.

It’s the kind of game WMU alumnus Ryan May refused to miss. He left Dallas at 3 a.m. and drove nearly 700 miles to St. Louis to watch it live.

“The only thing I could think of were my boys in Western Michigan hockey,” he said, holding back tears. “They were the underdogs from Day 1, and they’re putting Kalamazoo on the map.”

After the game, May and his friends planned to celebrate in the best way they could imagine: finding the cheapest bar in St. Louis and raising a toast to their team, which is just one win away from a national title.

See photos from the NCAA Men’s Hockey National Championship semifinals:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Western Michigan mascot Buster Bronco celebrates as team captain Tim Washe is introduced on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Denver goaltender Freddie Halyk warms up before taking on Western Michigan.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The University of Denver Pioneers line up during pregame ceremonies for the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Western Michigan forward Matteo Costantini, center, reaches for the puck while under pressure from Denver defenseman Zeev Buium, left, and Denver defenseman Garrett Brown on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Salvador Hart, an 8-year-old Denver fan from Albuquerque, New Mexico, presses up against the glass during the team’s warmups before taking on Western Michigan on Thursday during the NCAA Frozen Four championship semifinals at Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Denver forward Jared Wright (18) celebrates after the team pushes a goal against Western Michigan on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Denver forward Jared Wright (18) celebrates with his team after scoring a goal against Western Michigan.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Western Michigan trombonist Peter Senkmajer, of Port Huron, Michigan, calls out during play against Denver. Sousaphone player Aaron Wade, of East Lansing, Michigan, stands to the right.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Western Michigan defenseman Robby Drazner, right, drives the puck away from Denver pressure.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Western Michigan Broncos celebrates a goal against Denver.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Penn State forward Charlie Cerrato, left, dives for the puck as Boston University forward Jack Hughes takes a tumble.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Boston University forward Cole Eiserman scores a goal against Penn State goaltender Noah Grannan.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Boston University defenseman Aiden Celebrini, left, celebrates with forward Jack Hughes after scoring against Penn State on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Boston University Terriers celebrate after scoring against Penn State.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Penn State forward Dane Dowiak, center, attempts to keep the puck from Boston University forward Brandon Svoboda, right.