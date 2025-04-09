Photos: St. Louis voters call for change in April's municipal general election

St. Louisans want change — sort of.

Voters took to the polls to elect Alderwoman Cara Spencer as the city's next mayor. “This campaign was built on the simple idea that St. Louis can do better,” Spencer told a jubilant crowd at the Grand Hall in Union Station. Some yelled back: “Yes we can.”

St. Louisans also threw their support behind a new comptroller and added three new members to the St. Louis Board of Education, but voters also reelected all of the incumbent members running for the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

Only about 26% of the city's registered voters participated in Tuesday's municipal election, up from less than 18% in the March primary.

See photos from St. Louis' election day below:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cara Spencer dances after defeating Tishaura Jones and being elected St. Louis’ 48th mayor on Tuesday night.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cara Spencer addresses her supporters after winning the election to become St. Louis’ 48th mayor on Tuesday night.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cara Spencer addresses her supporters after defeating Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday night.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cara Spencer addresses her supporters on Tuesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cara Spencer embraces a supporter after winning the election to become St. Louis’ 48th mayor on Tuesday night.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Former Alderman Matt Villa, of south St. Louis, center, speaks to attendees of Cara Spencer’s mayoral watch party at Union Station on Tuesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Mayor-elect Cara Spencer has her photo taken alongside union firefighters and other supporters during a watch party at Union Station on Tuesday.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones hugs supporter Vincent Flewellen after Alderwoman Cara Spencer deflated Jones' reelection bid.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones changes into high heels to give a concession speech after Cara Spencer, currently an alderwoman, won the mayor's seat on Tuesday night.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones gives a concession speech after being defeated by Alderwoman Cara Spencer on Tuesday night.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones gives her concession speech after losing to Cara Spencer on Tuesday night.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones hugs her father, Virvus Jones, while being comforted by supporter Cynthia Jordan after losing her reelection bid to Alderwoman Cara Spencer on Tuesday night.

Hiba Ahmad / St. Louis Public Radio Brian Marston speaks to supporters alongside his family and a DJ after winning a seat on the St. Louis Board of Education during a watch party at the Skatium on Tuesday night in north St. Louis.

Lacretia Wimbley / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Board of Education candidate Zach Davis wraps his arms around slate candidate Krystal Barnett, left, and Coalition with STL Kids founder Chester Asher, right, Tuesday night at the Drip Community Coffeehouse in Tower Grove South. Barnett, Davis and candidate Andre Walker (not pictured) ran together on a slate for three vacant board seats but finished well behind the winning candidates in sixth, seventh and eighth place.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A voter takes to the polls on Tuesday outside Hamilton Elementary School in the city’s Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Donna Baringer speaks to a voter on Tuesday outside Hamilton Elementary School in the city’s Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood. Baringer defeated Comptroller Darlene Green.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Voters take to the polls on Tuesday at St. Louis University’s Il Monastero in the city’s Midtown neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Divine Patterson, 12, scooters to a ballot submission box alongside her mother, Martikelia Jones, 43, both of downtown St. Louis, at the St. Louis Public Library’s Central Branch on Tuesday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio John Moore, a poll worker at St. Louis University, shows off a hovering alien toy during a lull at the polls on Tuesday in Midtown.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Voters take to the polls at Hamilton Elementary School on Tuesday in the city’s Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Voters take to the polls at the Boys' & Girls' Club Mathews-Dickey Club on Tuesday in north St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Voters take to the polls at the St. Louis Public Library’s Central Branch on Tuesday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The moon rises behind the St. Louis flag outside the St. Louis Public Library's Central Branch on Tuesday in downtown St. Louis.

Hiba Ahmad, Lacretia Wimbley and Rachel Lippmann contributed to this report.