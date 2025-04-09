Photos: St. Louis voters call for change in April's municipal general election

St. Louisans want change — sort of.
Voters took to the polls to elect Alderwoman Cara Spencer as the city's next mayor. “This campaign was built on the simple idea that St. Louis can do better,” Spencer told a jubilant crowd at the Grand Hall in Union Station. Some yelled back: “Yes we can.”
St. Louisans also threw their support behind a new comptroller and added three new members to the St. Louis Board of Education, but voters also reelected all of the incumbent members running for the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.
Only about 26% of the city's registered voters participated in Tuesday's municipal election, up from less than 18% in the March primary.
See photos from St. Louis' election day below:
Hiba Ahmad, Lacretia Wimbley and Rachel Lippmann contributed to this report.