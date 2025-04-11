Physicist Ray Vandiver is ready to lead the St. Louis Science Center

Physicist Ray Vandiver is happy to be home.

The St. Louis native has spent several years leading science museums across the country. He returned as the St. Louis Science Center’s new president and CEO.

Vandiver told St. Louis on the Air that his first day at the Science Center was nothing short of exciting.

“It was sort of a ‘pinch me, I’m dreaming’ moment. The staff have been very gracious. The leadership have been very gracious, but it was a little overwhelming to be honest,” he said, “to walk in and be surrounded by the wonderful experiences and memories that I have and just take in the fact that I am now part of this team.”

Before his homecoming, Vandiver spent 12 years as the founding executive director of the Discovery Lab in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Vandiver also was vice president of the Center for Learning Experiences at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in Portland and the founding executive director of the Bootheel Youth Museum in Malden, Missouri.

Vandiver discovered his love for science in childhood in St. Louis. He credits his own experiences visiting the Science Center for leading him to a career in physics — specifically during visits to the McDonnell Planetarium.

“It was going to star shows and the amazing storytelling and the visual simulations piqued an awareness of science in me, leading me to ask my parents if I could have a telescope. I would spend hours looking at the stars at night,” he said.

Now that he’s settled back in his hometown, Vandiver looks forward to bringing more of the hands-on, informal learning experience the Science Center is known for. He’s also hoping to implement techniques and ideas he’s picked up throughout his career.

“[Visitors can expect] an emphasis on full body, interactive, immersive experiences that are action based and engaging. Of course that exists at the Science Center today, but looking for an emphasis in that playful learning that connects mind and body through science,” he said. “Most science learning happens in informal ways and science is a part of our everyday life. Making people aware of the science that they’re engaged with all day, every day is an important part of what we try to present.”

