Missouri's cannabis industry booms despite recalls and revoked licenses

There are two sides to Missouri’s cannabis industry. Since voters legalized the sale of recreational cannabis to adults in 2023, the industry has generated nearly $1.5 billion in sales and $250 million in sales tax — a windfall that’s earmarked to fund programs for veterans, substance abuse treatment and the state’s chronically underpaid public defenders.

But the industry’s rapid expansion has come with complications. That includes a pattern of revocations in the state’s cannabis microbusiness program. Of the 96 licenses issued by the state since 2023, 34 have been revoked by regulators — including 25 revocations issued last week.

“What we're seeing,” said Missouri Independent cannabis industry reporter Rebecca Rivas, “is what the state would call alleged predatory practices in the way that people are applying for those” licenses.

The industry’s growth is also bringing customers to cannabis chefs like Dragon Biscuit’s Mike Zumwald. On Saturday, Zumwald was one of a dozen chefs to compete in STL’s Pot Chef Competition .

“It's actually a journey of over 20 years,” Zumwald said. “I joined NORML in college because I wanted to reform marijuana laws. And once it became legal in Missouri, [I] was like, ‘Hey, I'm going to join the cannabis industry.’ From there, I learned to grow. From growing, I decided, ‘Hey, I know how to cook stuff,’ and I found a buddy who was willing to help me live out that dream.”

To hear from other cannabis chefs, as well as insight from Rebecca Rivas into why the state's cannabis microbusiness program keeps revoking applicants and about her reporting into an ongoing recall of thousands of cannabis items

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dragon Biscuit’s Mike Zumwalt, of Valley Park, poses during a 4/20 celebration and cooking competition at Handlebar on Saturday. Zumwalt and his team specialize in making cannabis-infused desserts.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Witchez Budz’s Zach Hicks, of O’Fallon, Ill., puts the finishing touches on cannabis-infused honey garlic chicken over rice during a 4/20 celebration and cooking competition at Handlebar on Saturday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Gateway Grub's Terri Jayne gives a sample of her cannabis-infused take on a toasted ravioli during a 4/20 celebration at Handlebar on Saturday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Chef Antoine Bailey’s Sweet and Spicy BBQ Wings sit, waiting to be served.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cannabis-infused lasagna soup, left, and infused pork steak bites, right

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Gateway Grub's Terri Jayne puts the finishing touches on samples of her cannabis-infused candied Szechuan pepper eggplant over jasmine rice and cilantro.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Gateway Grub's Terri Jayne gives samples of her cannabis-infused candied Szechuan pepper eggplant over jasmine rice and cilantro.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Larry Rice, Chef Antoine Bailey’s sous-chef, prepares an infused berry compote to pour over funnel cake.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Chef Antoine Bailey’s cannabis-infused braised beef cheeks with a goat cheese polenta and smoked parmesan foam was entered into the ultimate infused showdown and 4/20 celebration.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Oven Canvas’ Alvin Jackson gives samples of his cannabis-infused gooey butter cake during a 4/20 celebration and cooking competition.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Oven Canvas’ owner Alvin Jackson’s cannabis-infused gooey butter cake

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bobby “Homegrown” Thornton gives his elevator pitch for infused drinks during a 4/20 food competition.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Various pipes sit out for sale during a 4/20 celebration.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Pot Chef’s Ultimate Infused Showdown at Handlebar on Saturday

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A photo booth awaits visitors during Pot Chef’s Ultimate Infused Showdown at Handlebar on Saturday.