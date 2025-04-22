Missouri's cannabis industry booms despite recalls and revoked licenses

There are two sides to Missouri’s cannabis industry. Since voters legalized the sale of recreational cannabis to adults in 2023, the industry has generated nearly $1.5 billion in sales and $250 million in sales tax — a windfall that’s earmarked to fund programs for veterans, substance abuse treatment and the state’s chronically underpaid public defenders.
But the industry’s rapid expansion has come with complications. That includes a pattern of revocations in the state’s cannabis microbusiness program. Of the 96 licenses issued by the state since 2023, 34 have been revoked by regulators — including 25 revocations issued last week.
“What we're seeing,” said Missouri Independent cannabis industry reporter Rebecca Rivas, “is what the state would call alleged predatory practices in the way that people are applying for those” licenses.
The industry’s growth is also bringing customers to cannabis chefs like Dragon Biscuit’s Mike Zumwald. On Saturday, Zumwald was one of a dozen chefs to compete in STL’s Pot Chef Competition.
“It's actually a journey of over 20 years,” Zumwald said. “I joined NORML in college because I wanted to reform marijuana laws. And once it became legal in Missouri, [I] was like, ‘Hey, I'm going to join the cannabis industry.’ From there, I learned to grow. From growing, I decided, ‘Hey, I know how to cook stuff,’ and I found a buddy who was willing to help me live out that dream.”