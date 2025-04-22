© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business
St. Louis on the Air Podcast Cover
St. Louis on the Air

Missouri's cannabis industry booms despite recalls and revoked licenses

By Danny Wicentowski
Published April 22, 2025 at 6:38 AM CDT
Bobby “Homegrown” Thornton smokes a blunt during a 4/20 celebration at Handlebar on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Bobby “Homegrown” Thornton smokes a blunt during a 4/20 celebration at Handlebar in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood on Saturday.

There are two sides to Missouri’s cannabis industry. Since voters legalized the sale of recreational cannabis to adults in 2023, the industry has generated nearly $1.5 billion in sales and $250 million in sales tax — a windfall that’s earmarked to fund programs for veterans, substance abuse treatment and the state’s chronically underpaid public defenders.

But the industry’s rapid expansion has come with complications. That includes a pattern of revocations in the state’s cannabis microbusiness program. Of the 96 licenses issued by the state since 2023, 34 have been revoked by regulators — including 25 revocations issued last week. 

“What we're seeing,” said Missouri Independent cannabis industry reporter Rebecca Rivas, “is what the state would call alleged predatory practices in the way that people are applying for those” licenses.

The industry’s growth is also bringing customers to cannabis chefs like Dragon Biscuit’s Mike Zumwald. On Saturday, Zumwald was one of a dozen chefs to compete in STL’s Pot Chef Competition.

“It's actually a journey of over 20 years,” Zumwald said. “I joined NORML in college because I wanted to reform marijuana laws. And once it became legal in Missouri, [I] was like, ‘Hey, I'm going to join the cannabis industry.’ From there, I learned to grow. From growing, I decided, ‘Hey, I know how to cook stuff,’ and I found a buddy who was willing to help me live out that dream.”

To hear from other cannabis chefs, as well as insight from Rebecca Rivas into why the state’s cannabis microbusiness program keeps revoking applicants and about her reporting into an ongoing recall of thousands of cannabis items, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube, or click the play button below.

Listen to cannabis chefs and Rebecca Rivas on 'St. Louis on the Air'

See more photos from STL Pot Chef's Ultimate Infused Showdown by St. Louis Public Radio Visuals Editor Brian Munoz:

Dragon Biscuit’s Mike Zumwalt, of Valley Park, during a 4/20 celebration and cooking competition at Handlebar on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. Zumwalt and his team specialize in making cannabis-infused desserts.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Dragon Biscuit’s Mike Zumwalt, of Valley Park, poses during a 4/20 celebration and cooking competition at Handlebar on Saturday. Zumwalt and his team specialize in making cannabis-infused desserts.
Witchez Budz’s Zach Hicks, of O’Fallon, Ill., puts the finishing touches on cannabis-infused honey garlic chicken over rice during a 4/20 celebration and cooking competition at Handlebar on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Witchez Budz’s Zach Hicks, of O’Fallon, Ill., puts the finishing touches on cannabis-infused honey garlic chicken over rice during a 4/20 celebration and cooking competition at Handlebar on Saturday.
Gateway Grub's Terri Jayne gives out a sample of her cannabis-infused take on a toasted ravioli during a 4/20 celebration at Handlebar on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Gateway Grub's Terri Jayne gives a sample of her cannabis-infused take on a toasted ravioli during a 4/20 celebration at Handlebar on Saturday.
Chef Antoine Bailey’s Sweet and Spicy BBQ Wings sit waiting to be served during a 4/20 celebration at Handlebar on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Chef Antoine Bailey’s Sweet and Spicy BBQ Wings sit, waiting to be served.
Cannabis-infused Lasagna Soup, left, and infused pork steak bites on Saturday, April 19, 2025.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Cannabis-infused lasagna soup, left, and infused pork steak bites, right
Gateway Grub's Terri Jayne puts the finishing touches on samples of her cannabis-infused candied Schezuan pepper eggplant over jasmine rice and cilantro during a 4/20 celebration at Handlebar on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Gateway Grub's Terri Jayne puts the finishing touches on samples of her cannabis-infused candied Szechuan pepper eggplant over jasmine rice and cilantro.
Gateway Grub's Terri Jayne gives out samples of her cannabis-infused candied Schezuan pepper eggplant over jasmine rice and cilantro during a 4/20 celebration at Handlebar on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Gateway Grub's Terri Jayne gives samples of her cannabis-infused candied Szechuan pepper eggplant over jasmine rice and cilantro.
Chef Antoine Bailey’s sous-chef Larry Rice prepares an infused berry compote to pour over funnel cake during a 4/20 celebration at Handlebar on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Larry Rice, Chef Antoine Bailey’s sous-chef, prepares an infused berry compote to pour over funnel cake.
Chef Antoine Bailey’s cannabis-infused braised beef cheeks with a goat cheese polenta and smoked parmesan foam were entered into the ultimate infused showdown and 4/20 celebration at Handlebar on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Chef Antoine Bailey’s cannabis-infused braised beef cheeks with a goat cheese polenta and smoked parmesan foam was entered into the ultimate infused showdown and 4/20 celebration.
Oven Canvas’ Alvin Jackson gives out samples of his cannabis-infused gooey butter cake during an 4/20 celebration and cooking competition at Handlebar on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Oven Canvas’ Alvin Jackson gives samples of his cannabis-infused gooey butter cake during a 4/20 celebration and cooking competition.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Oven Canvas’ owner Alvin Jackson’s cannabis-infused gooey butter cake
Bobby “Homegrown” Thornton gives his elevator pitch for infused drinks during a 4/20 celebration and food competition at Handlebar on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Bobby “Homegrown” Thornton gives his elevator pitch for infused drinks during a 4/20 food competition.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Various pipes sit out for sale during a 4/20 celebration.
Pot Chef’s Ultimate Infused Showdown was held at Handlebar on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Pot Chef’s Ultimate Infused Showdown at Handlebar on Saturday
A photo booth awaits visitors during Pot Chef’s Ultimate Infused Showdown at Handlebar on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A photo booth awaits visitors during Pot Chef’s Ultimate Infused Showdown at Handlebar on Saturday.

 St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Jada Jones is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.

Tags
St. Louis on the Air CannabisRecreational CannabisRecreational MarijuanaMarijuanaMissouri MarijuanaMissouri Division of Cannabis RegulationMarijuana LegalizationFoodRestaurantsPhotojournalism
Stay Connected
Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
See stories by Danny Wicentowski
Related Content