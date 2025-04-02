2 St. Louis chefs are James Beard Award finalists

Two St. Louis chefs have advanced to the final round of the James Beard Awards.

The foundation behind the prestigious food and restaurant industry awards named Jane Sacro Chatham of Vicia in the Central West End a nominee for emerging chef and Loryn Nalic of Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves a nominee for best chef: Midwest.

This is the second time Nalic has been named a finalist for the award.

That left several St. Louis restaurants and chefs on the cutting room floor . Gerard Craft of Niche Food Group and restaurants Brasserie and Expat BBQ had been nominated for outstanding restaurateur, and Kirkwood’s Nathaniel Reid Bakery was up for outstanding bakery.

Natasha Bahrami of the Gin Room in Tower Grove East and Alisha Blackwell-Calbert of Madrina in Webster Groves were nominated in a new category: outstanding professional in beverage service , as was Scratch Brewing Company in southeastern Illinois.

Nick Bognar of Sado in the Hill had also been a semifinalist for best chef: Midwest.