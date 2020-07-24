Missouri Marijuana

-
St. Louis could lose more than $500,000 in revenue and won't be able to begin collecting until early 2024 after the city didn't charge a 3% tax for recreational marijuana last month.
Hemp industry leaders, state marijuana regulators and members of Congress all seem to agree the feds should regulate CBD — but the standoff is over intoxicating hemp products.
Business owners say they had no idea they were paying marijuana prices for a ‘synthetic’ THC that had been converted from hemp.
The industry has sold more than $715 million of marijuana in the nearly 7 months since recreational sales began in February. Adult-use products account for almost $550 million of that total.
Missouri law prohibits smoking marijuana in public places, unless local governments pass ordinances to permit it. But, what does that mean for Evolution Festival this weekend?
Marijuana testing labs face pressure to say products have higher THC potency results or lose business. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' new rules — including an extra layer of “round robin” testing or auditing of marijuana products — aims to prevent the practice.
Missouri regulators listed ZIP codes that qualify as having historic incarceration rates for marijuana offenses in the new cannabis rules. None are in north St. Louis where about half of the state’s Black population resides.
Between recreational and medical marijuana, Missouri hit $350 million in sales in the first three months since the state began allowing dispensaries to sale legal weed. Yet cannabis business owners say those numbers could be even higher since cultivators and manufacturers aren’t working at max capacity.
Strong demand has led to a tighter cannabis supply as growers in the state adjust to meet consumers' needs.
Missouri courts need state funds to expunge marijuana convictions by deadline: 'It's a mammoth task'A huge selling point for those who voted for Amendment 3 in November was the automatic expungement provision — meaning people who have already served their sentences for past charges will have their records cleared. All marijuana-related misdemeanors must be expunged by June 8 and felonies by Dec. 8.