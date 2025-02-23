Photos: The pups, pigs and furry friends who strutted in the annual Soulard pet parade

The Mardis Gras season is in full swing throughout St. Louis — especially in the buzzing streets of Soulard.

Thousands filled the south St. Louis neighborhood to showcase their pets at the 46th annual Purina Pet Parade. Organizers say the costumed parade is the largest event of its kind in the world.

"It's a beautiful weekend, a good weekend for families to enjoy the Mardi Gras season," said Soulard Mardi Gras spokeswoman Bess McCoy. "For all of our events, the numbers have been up. People are ready to get out and have a good time."

McCoy said around 1,500 pets — or, somewhere just shy of 6,000 paws — were registered for the parade this year. (Human turnout is a little trickier to estimate at the unticketed event, she said.)

David King, from St. Louis' Dogtown neighborhood, turned heads with his 15-year-old Pomeranian, Vincent, who was dressed up like Zoltar from the 1988 film "Big" while riding in a custom pet stroller designed to resemble a fortune teller box.

“He’s wise beyond his years,” King said, referring to his dog, who celebrated his 11th parade. “He usually dresses as a jester, but he's at the point now where he prefers to be carried.”

As the years pass, King said he looks forward to the pet parade weekend as a relaxing way to celebrate the Mardi Gras season.

“You come here to see everyone’s pets and just focus on the animals, having a good time,” he said. “With great weather and a great neighborhood, it really makes for a perfect day.”

The mostly pawless 2025 St. Louis Mardis Gras Bud Light Grand Parade will be held in Soulard on March 1 at 11 a.m.

See photos from the parade below:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Former Fox 2 Anchor Randi Naughton, left, walks Uno — a 7-year-old miniature horse — alongside her daughter Allex Matuszek, right, during the Purina Pet Parade on Sunday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Coen Griswold, 12, of south St. Louis County, reacts while holding Kiyago, a 17-year-old macaw, during the Purina Pet Parade.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Floyd, a 4-year-old poodle, hops up to greet Cindy Hale, of St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood, during the Purina Pet Parade.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Vincent, a 15-year-old Pomeranian, is dressed as the fortune teller Zoltar at Purina Pet Parade on Sunday. “He's wise beyond his years,” said his owner David King, adding he was excited to have participated in the parade for over a decade. “We got good weather and a good neighborhood. I think it makes for a great day.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Tim Greenfield, of Troy, Ill., holds Tosha, a 3.5-year-old Boston Terrier dressed up as Marie Antoinette, during the Purina Pet Parade on Sunday in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mia Wood tosses out beads during the Purina Pet Parade on Sunday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jackson Young, an 11-year-old from Ballwin [second from right] reaches for a giveaway tossed from a float alongside his dad Aaron Young [center] and sister Avery Young, 8, [second from left] at the Purina Pet Parade on Sunday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Finnegan, a 3-year-old Great Pyrenees, yawns while strutting alongside Jennifer Schwartz, Leah Schwartz and Nova, another 3-year-old Great Pyrenees, all of Waterloo, during the Purina Pet Parade on Sunday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Clementine, of St. Louis’ Northampton neighborhood, and Clarice, of Barnhart, both 4.5-months-old English Bulldogs, strut during the Purina Pet Parade on Sunday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jada Baker and John Egan, both of Kirkwood, with their 2-year-old Border Collie-Australian Shepherd mix Charlie and 5-year-old Pit Bull Django during the 46th Annual Purina Pet Parade.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Lucy Mertz, of Benton Park West, holds Ky, an 18-year-old box turtle, as Ellie, 6, pets her head on Sunday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Parade-goers watch hundreds of pets pass by while surrounded by their golden retrievers during the Purina Pet Parade on Sunday in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Marilyn Monroe, a 7-year-old English bulldog, plays the role of Scooby-Doo while surrounded by [from left]: Christina Piotrowski, Bryan Piotrowski, Sophia Piotrowski, Max Piotrowski, and Christopher Piotrowski [off camera], during the Purina Pet Parade

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Grace Kelly, of St. Charles, smooches Millie, her 3-year-old Boston terrier on Sunday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Corona, a 5-year-old Chihuahua, poses for a portrait during the Purina Pet Parade.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kujo, a 3-year-old Corgi, rides on the back of Barrett Houska, 27, of Arnold, during the Purina Pet Parade.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Charlotte, a 2-year-old Juliana miniature pig from Coulterville, Ill., poses for a portrait on Sunday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bess McCoy, spokeswoman for St. Louis Mardis Gras, throws out beads during the Purina Pet Parade on Sunday in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Henry, a 7-year-old rottweiler, from House Springs, sits guard next to his fur siblings during the Purina Pet Parade on Sunday in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Charlie Winfrey, of Maplewood, waves to the crowds during the Purina Pet Parade on Sunday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Troy Jones, in the top hat, has his photo made alongside Speck, an 8-year-old Percheron, during the Purina Pet Parade on Sunday in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Katie Hoenig, off camera, of Granite City, holds Liv, her 8-month-old poodle, during the Purina Pet Parade.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jacques, a 3-year-old French bulldog from Chesterfield, pops up from his stroller during the Purina Pet Parade on Sunday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Katie Roussin, of Affton, reacts while holding Julian, her 13-year-old long-haired Chihuahua during the Purina Pet Parade.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Brandi Borts, of Greenville, Ill., watches as her dog Hilario, a 4-year-old Neapolitan mastiff, snoozes during the Purina Pet Parade on Sunday in Soulard. Stitch, her 1-year-old chow chow, sits to the left of the frame.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Tyrek Pegues and Nautica McKinney, both of East St. Louis, react while showing off their 12 budgies during the Purina Pet Parade on Sunday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A group of dachshunds bolt during the Tito's Vodka Wiener Dog Derby on Sunday in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The crowd cheers as a dachshund runs in the Tito's Vodka Wiener Dog Derby on Sunday in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A group of dachshunds run to their owners during the Tito's Vodka Wiener Dog Derby on Sunday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Stephanie Pennings, of Concord, second from left, throws her arms in the air as Amadeus, her dachshund, earns 3rd place in the cocktail category of the Tito's Vodka Wiener Dog Derby on Sunday.