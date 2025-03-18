Demolition of the Workhouse begins in north St. Louis after yearslong campaign to close it

The City of St. Louis’ Medium Security Institution, known as the Workhouse, is finally coming down.

An excavator began tearing down a portion of the building that formerly held female detainees on Tuesday morning while jail reform advocates watched and cheered. Mayor Tishaura Jones stood outside the shuttered jail and called Inez Bordeaux, deputy director of community collaborations at ArchCity Defenders, to come forward.

Jones then pulled out her phone and called Matt Poirot, chief construction engineer for the city.

“Matt, you’re going to get your instructions from Inez,” Jones said before passing the phone to Bordeaux. “OK Matt, start the demolition!” Bordeaux said.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mayor Tishaura Jones speaks about the demolition of the now-shuttered Medium Security Institution on Tuesday.

Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio Demolition began on the now-shuttered Medium Security Institution, dubbed the Workhouse, on Tuesday in north St. Louis. The deconstruction began with the building that housed a limited number of female detainees, pictured in the lower part of the image.

The small gathering of city officials and jail reform advocacy groups erupted in applause and cheers, and within a minute, the sound of metal against crumbling cement could be heard.

In November 2017, ArchCity Defenders filed a class-action lawsuit against the City of St. Louis detailing poor conditions inside the facility. The lawsuit came after inmates were heard screaming for help from inside the jail during a brutal summer 2017 heat wave, prompting protests and public scrutiny.

ArchCity Defenders and other advocacy groups like the Bail Project started a campaign in 2018 to close the Workhouse following allegations of inhumane living conditions, medical neglect and violence.

Jones proposed closing the jail shortly after taking office in 2021, and the facility was permanently closed on June 17 of that year.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Inez Bordeaux, of the #CloseTheWorkhouse campaign, left, rejoices as the demolition of the Medium Security Institution begins on Tuesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A pair of handcuffs locks together a gate at the now-shuttered Medium Security Institution.

Bordeaux said Tuesday that the start of demolition efforts was a full circle moment. She and others started chanting “Rain, sleet, snow, hail – we won’t stop till you close that jail!” in celebration.

“I feel so incredibly emotional,” Bordeaux said. “I’m shaking. It's just kind of surreal to be here and watch it. I really wish there had been, like a button that I could push, but this is like the second-best thing. I'm so excited for what this means for the people of St Louis, and to know that no other person is going to suffer here, to die here, there won't be any more families who are worried about like their loved ones and the conditions inside of the jail.”

Demolition efforts were initially slated to begin in December but were delayed due to concerns about lead and asbestos at the property located on Hall Street.

According to the mayor’s office, work to abate the property must continue before the rest of the demolition can be completed. Environmental Operations Inc. is abating lead, asbestos and other environmentally hazardous materials in the remaining buildings. The company will also spearhead demolitions, along with subcontractors TA Contracting, RJP, Gooden Plumbing, Volition Hauling and M. Jones Enterprises.

The total contract amount is $2.24 million, and funds are coming from the city’s building repair fund.

Jones said proposals will be accepted to create a memorial at the Workhouse site until May 13.

“Demolishing the Workhouse does not heal the wounds it has left on all the individual survivors, their friends and families, and the St. Louis community,” Jones said. “By beginning this demolition today, we are saying that we will never again accept the conditions that were apparent here.”