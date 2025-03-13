Doug Burris plans to lead St. Louis City Justice Center with 'empathy'

As interim commissioner of corrections, Doug Burris has been at the helm of the St. Louis City Justice Center, where 18 detainees have died since 2020 , since late January,

Burris is a nationally recognized expert in corrections and is credited with turning things around at the St. Louis County jail, where at the height of that facility’s troubles, five people died in custody in 2019. The city initially hired Burris in early December to assess and recommend fixes to the troubled city jail before he was appointed as commissioner. The move, however, drew criticism from local jail reform advocates and community members who decried his work as just another turn in a carousel of reports that lack action.

Burris sat down with St. Louis Public Radio reporter Lacretia Wimbley and shared his priorities for jail improvements and how he’s navigating stepping into the commissioner role amid public scrutiny and pending lawsuits.

This interview has been edited for conciseness and clarity.

Lacretia Wimbley: You’re credited with turning things around at the St. Louis County jail, where at the height of the facility’s troubles, five people in custody died in 2019. What are some of the similarities in problems that you’ve observed between the county jail and the St. Louis City Justice Center?

Interim Commissioner Doug Burris: Both places had staff that the numbers were down significantly and we weren't able to provide the staffing that really is needed. I'm very pleased to report that today we had 14 new officers start, which is probably the most that started in the last couple years.

Wimbley: How many are on staff now?

Burris: For COs we probably have about 108, and we need more. The other similarity is that we have over 800 people in the jail, and one in every four is on psychiatric medication, and a lot of these people are individuals who could succeed in the community if they had the right support.

Wimbley: A federal class-action lawsuit was filed in 2022 against the city jail that is still making its way through the courts. In that lawsuit, several detainees are accusing guards of macing and abusing them while they're handcuffed. One of your recommendations is the hiring of older correctional officers, and that they be assigned to troubled areas. Do you believe that more experienced COs will be less likely to display such behavior?

Burris: Yes, absolutely, that's one of, one of the reasons, but I have to tell you that there's a system in place where I really don't believe that overuse of mace is a problem in the facility now.

Wimbley: Nearly half the number of people who died in custody at the city jail lost their lives due to health problems that many jail reform advocates say could have been prevented, like some not getting access to their diabetes medication in time. What can be done to ensure people get access to medical care in a timely fashion?

Burris: We’re meeting with the health team twice a week, where we're going over anyone that's marginal. When I was doing the reports on my investigation of the facility, I talked with every single diabetic that was insulin dependent to ensure that they were receiving proper medical care, and they were and are. I think that working together, we're going to make things even better.

Wimbley: St. Louis has a unique setup with its jail and the shared responsibilities between the Department of Public Safety and the St. Louis Sheriff’s Office. How do you see that relationship developing during your time as interim commissioner?

Burris: I've worked more significantly with the deputies than I have the actual sheriff. I've met the sheriff on two occasions, and I can tell you, the deputies I work with have been very professional, and I think we've got an excellent working relationship with them, and I think that'll only get better as we get to know each other more.

Wimbley: What about the Detention Facilities Oversight Board, which is tasked with holding the jail and its leaders accountable?

Burris: I look forward to them coming into the facility, and I think they're going to be impressed, and we are not going to hinder their doing their jobs.

Wimbley: Headlines, investigations and lawsuits have dominated happenings around the CJC and the sheriff’s department, especially in recent weeks. What message do you have for community members who may be questioning the efficacy or safety of the operation?

Burris: I was born into a family that gave me everything that I ever wanted, yet during my teenage years, I almost screwed it up. And I understand then that while I was given everything, my college, my undergraduate school, was paid for by my parents. I was given a car — everything — and I still almost screwed it up. I know that there are people that are in that jail and in every jail, that if I would have grown up in their families, I would be sitting exactly where they're at.

Wimbley: You have a long history of working to decrease recidivism rates and improve public trust in the criminal justice system. As the interim commissioner, what are your priorities for turning things around at the CJC?

Burris: I want to continue to build on programming that can prepare people to succeed in the community and avoid the criminal justice system ever again.

Wimbley: What message do you have for people who have lost loved ones at the CJC and who are skeptical of your plans?

Burris: I would say I honestly can't know their pain because I didn't experience it, but I have so much empathy for them. If you have an organization that is fully staffed with people who have empathy, you're going to have an outstanding jail and a very successful one.