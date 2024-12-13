Concerns about lead, asbestos delay demolition of Workhouse in north St. Louis

Demolition of the former north St. Louis jail known as the Workhouse will be delayed due to the results of an environmental report.

Mayor Tishaura Jones announced in September that she expected work at the property on Hall Street to begin the week of Dec. 16.

But a spokesman said the city learned it would have to do more to mitigate the risks posed by lead and asbestos in the building during demolition. That will push the start date to January.

In addition to demolition, the first phase of the project includes the design and installation of a memorial at the site in the city’s North Riverfront neighborhood.

A second phase of development at the site will be unveiled next year. Initial plans include an animal shelter and relocation of some of the city’s towing operations. Those uses align with a report by community members that suggested a variety of options like sheltering animals, prairie restoration, solar power and industry.

The jail, officially called the Medium Security Institution, last held detainees in June 2022.

