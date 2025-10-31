Día de Muertos digital ofrenda

Día de Muertos is a time to celebrate life by remembering those who came before us. Families honor their loved ones through ofrendas — altars filled with photos, favorite foods, candles, papel picado, sugar skulls, and marigolds — welcoming their spirits home to reunite with their loved ones.

Rooted in ancient Indigenous traditions and blended with Catholic influences, Día de Muertos is a holiday celebrated in Mexico and other parts of Latin America that reflects a deep respect for the cycle of life and death. Celebrated on November 1 and 2, it’s an expression of love and remembrance meant to recognize that those who have passed remain with us in spirit and memory.

This year, St. Louis Public Radio invited our community to share memories and photos of the people and pets they continue to hold close. Here, we honor those stories — a collective ofrenda filled with memories and messages. Hover over each image to read them.