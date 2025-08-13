Street cave-in could keep Pappy’s Smokehouse closed for more than a week, co-owner says

A street cave-in outside the Midtown location of Pappy’s Smokehouse may keep the restaurant closed for nearly a week.

Co-owner John Matthews said the nearly 15-foot hole in the street that runs along the 3106 Olive St. restaurant opened after a delivery truck drove over it Tuesday.

“We’re stuck here with a big hole in the ground and our sewer line has collapsed,” he said. “We’re probably down for — it’s a moving target — but I’m guessing five days to a week.

Sean Stone, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, said it isn’t clear how long repairs will take. He said crews are currently excavating the sites.

Matthews said a reopening date is a moving target, but if all goes well, the Midtown location could reopen by Friday. On top of the damage to the sewer line, he said the restaurant sustained water damage from heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ve never had anything like this happen before except for 2020 with the pandemic, but we’ll get through it,” Matthews said. “We’ve got insurance, we’ve got good people. We’ll get on the other side of it and get serving barbecue soon.”

The Midtown location previously closed last Friday due to a water main break.