Street cave-in could keep Pappy’s Smokehouse closed for more than a week, co-owner says

St. Louis Public Radio | By Kavahn Mansouri
Published August 13, 2025 at 11:45 AM CDT
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
John Matthews, co-founder of Pappy’s Smokehouse, stands outside of his restaurant where a street cave-in has formed on the road leading toward the parking lot, causing the restaurant to temporarily close on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri.

A street cave-in outside the Midtown location of Pappy’s Smokehouse may keep the restaurant closed for nearly a week.

Co-owner John Matthews said the nearly 15-foot hole in the street that runs along the 3106 Olive St. restaurant opened after a delivery truck drove over it Tuesday.

“We’re stuck here with a big hole in the ground and our sewer line has collapsed,” he said. “We’re probably down for — it’s a moving target — but I’m guessing five days to a week.

Sean Stone, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, said it isn’t clear how long repairs will take. He said crews are currently excavating the sites.

Matthews said a reopening date is a moving target, but if all goes well, the Midtown location could reopen by Friday. On top of the damage to the sewer line, he said the restaurant sustained water damage from heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ve never had anything like this happen before except for 2020 with the pandemic, but we’ll get through it,” Matthews said. “We’ve got insurance, we’ve got good people. We’ll get on the other side of it and get serving barbecue soon.”

The Midtown location previously closed last Friday due to a water main break.
News Briefs Top StoriesSinkholesMidtownSt. Louis
Kavahn Mansouri
Kavahn Mansouri is the Investigative Reporter for The Midwest Newsroom based in St. Louis. A native of St. Louis, Kavahn is a graduate of Webster University. You can reach him at kmansouri@kcur.org.
