St. Louis County jail showers riddled with black mold, facility lacks accountability, report finds

Nearly three months after the St. Louis County Justice Center received a warning for failing an American Correctional Association inspection due to leaky showers and cleanliness issues, the jail has released a redacted copy of the full report.

Inspectors visited the facility , located inside the Buzz Westfall Justice Center in Clayton, from Sept. 8 through Sept. 10. At the time, the jail had a total population of 1,340, which was 108 detainees over stated capacity, according to the 92-page report.

The average length of stay for detainees was 733 days, and there were 269 full-time staff members.

Jonel Coleman, acting director of the St. Louis County Justice Services Department, said in a statement earlier this week that the ACA accreditation consists of 61 mandatory expected practices and 361 nonmandatory expected practices.

She said failing one mandatory standard will immediately result in failing the audit. If it loses its accreditation, the jail would still be allowed to function since the merit doesn’t impact operations, county officials have said.

“While we did not pass the audit, we have not lost our accreditation,” Coleman said. “We take pride in being the only accredited jail in the state of Missouri and have been working diligently with ACA and our administration to address the issues. We embrace this audit as an opportunity for learning and progress. We are analyzing our processes and procedures to identify areas of growth and using this experience to adjust our approach and return to full compliance.”

Through observations and interviews with jail staff and detainees, three ACA inspectors found the building was riddled with black mold in showers; dirty hallways, elevators and microwaves; leaking and nonworking kitchen sinks; inoperable eye wash stations, and dirty cells and dayrooms.

They reported that annual health department inspection forms at the jail provided a score of 100%, despite not being completely filled out.

The report also reveals a “6-foot piece of metal on the kitchen dishwasher obstructing the flow of dish liquid and sanitizer into the dishwasher. It was later confirmed that the metal fell from the ceiling. Staff could not confirm how long this condition existed.”

Regarding food, investigators reported that prep tables were not clean and contained an excessive amount of grease on top and underneath. Random checks of food carts outside housing units found food temperatures were not within acceptable ranges, and a dry storage room contained several boxes of open spice bags with holes, the report states.

Raw vegetables were also observed in coolers and freezers in open, uncovered boxes and open plastic bags.

Investigators said during their visit that they received letters from several detainees who shared complaints.

Those letters revealed detainees had been receiving meals plated on wet, dirty trays; vents in cells were obstructed by thick layers of dust and dirt; there was no access to cleaning supplies; showers were dirty; there was no recreation and no showering due to excessive lockdowns; showers had no hot water; there was a lack of consistent uniform changes, and ceilings were leaking.

In addition, inspectors learned that a Prison Rape Elimination Act complaint that was submitted in August had not been investigated at the time of the audit.

“Staff availability and getting consistent answers from administrative staff members made it difficult to get hard-fast data and information,” the report reads. “Administrative staff cohesiveness, communication and lack of teamwork was apparent. Several top administrative positions are open and those that are in a position have been in it for a very limited time.”

The facility had poor tool control and a lack of accountability, as well as poor storage of chemicals, caustics and flammable materials, inspectors reported.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Buzz Westfall Justice Center in Clayton

Fixing the problems

Despite the glaring issues, some pods and cells were found to be clean, tidy and free of clutter. Documentation of security during cell-to-cell observation rounds was also found to be in compliance, inspectors found.

The auditor found accurate inventory logs in the medical area and that nonnarcotic medications were fully secured with accurate inventory documentation.

Inspectors said inmates have the opportunity to shave and shower at least three times per week.

Coleman told the St. Louis County Council in late October that the facility needs $36.5 million in funding over the next five years for critical improvements. She noted the need to hire more staff and provide adequate training, as well as the fact that the building is nearing the end of its 30-year lifespan.

The Clayton jail, which opened in 1998 and is governed by the council, is the only ACA-accredited jail in Missouri for adult local detention facilities. The county Department of Justice Services received accreditation from the ACA in 2022 after scoring 100% on an audit for mandatory standards for the St. Louis County jail.

Since the September inspection, jail leaders said that several steps have been taken to ensure they’re in compliance with ACA standards and that many are still in the works:

• More cleaning crews have been created and mandatory cleaning days implemented.

• Staff conducting inspections have completed OSA 10-hour General Industry Safety and Health Training, and training with the Fire Department was tentatively scheduled for December.

• Public Works is working to ensure all flammable, toxic and caustic materials are placed in a flammable cabinet.

• The kitchen contractor has brought in new management; all staff and detainees are being retrained and held to higher standards. Regular inspections are being conducted daily.

• A new area to prepare kosher meals is in the works.

“We will continue to keep the lines of communication open to ensure that all parties are actively collaborating to ensure compliance of the contract and expected standards,” Coleman said.

ACA inspectors are expected to return in March.