St. Louis Public Schools to reopen three tornado-damaged schools in January

Three tornado-damaged schools in the St. Louis Public Schools district will reopen in January.

The Board of Education voted unanimously to reopen Washington Montessori Elementary, Yeatman-Liddell Middle and Beaumont High schools. Beaumont is home to some of the district’s career and technical programs.

The schools are set to reopen by Jan. 5.

The board also voted to approve the reopening of Hickey Elementary School, which is set to be ready in time for the 2026-27 school year.

The May 16 tornado temporarily closed seven schools and damaged a dozen in total.

School board President Karen Collins-Adams applauded the board and the district’s leadership for working together to reopen the buildings.

“We were able to create change and show the community that we care so deeply about where our students are going to school,” Collins-Adams said.

Chief of Operations Square Watson said his team will begin moving classroom furniture and supplies back to their original schools on Dec. 22 while students are on winter break.

The remaining three schools — Soldan International Studies and Sumner High schools and Ashland Elementary — are projected to reopen in January 2027.

Their reopenings are delayed due in part to extensive damage as well as delays in the shipment of materials for roof and floor repairs.

Ashland has also suffered vandalism, which has complicated recovery, Watson said.

The board and district officials said families will receive updated bus routes for returning students beginning Dec. 15.

