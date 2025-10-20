St. Louis Public Schools to reopen some tornado-damaged buildings by January

St. Louis Public Schools will reopen some of its tornado-damaged buildings by January.

The district closed seven of its buildings at the end of the last school year after the May 16 tornado caused severe damage ranging from blown-out windows, leaky roofs and water damage.

Nearly 2,000 students are currently housed at other schools within the district.

During a press conference on Monday, School Board President Karen Collins-Adams said that three to four schools could reopen by January.

“This decision reflects the input we have heard from families, staff and neighborhood leaders,” Collins-Adams said. “It is part of our renewed commitment to the neighborhood schools and equitable access to education for all of our students.”

She did not share which schools will reopen and how the district will pay for the repairs.

But when asked about a specific timeline, Collins-Adams backtracked slightly and said the reopenings could be pushed back if the buildings are not ready to welcome back students and staff by January.

The district estimates that the seven buildings sustained over $77 million in initial damages.

The Federal and State Emergency Agencies as well as the district’s insurance is helping cover the cost of storm-related damages only, but the district is still on the hook for millions in repairs. The FEMA funds are set to be paid out some time next year.

Temporarily closed schools:



Ashland Elementary students are housed at Jefferson Elementary.

Hickey Elementary students are housed at Walbridge Elementary.

Washington Montessori Elementary students are housed at Ames Elementary.

Yeatman-Liddell Middle School students are housed at Blewett Elementary.

Soldan International Studies High School students are housed at Gateway STEM High School.

Sumner High School and Fresh Start students are housed at Stevens Middle School.

Beaumont High School programs will be housed at Clyde C. Miller College Prep Academy.

SLPS welcomes new interim superintendent

Myra Berry will lead SLPS for the remainder of the school year as interim superintendent.

She has been with the district for more than 20 years and most recently served as the interim chief of human resources. She has previously been a special education teacher and school principal.

“I want all of you to know that I have no illusions about the challenges that we face today and ones we will face in the future. They are real. They are important but not insurmountable,” Berry said during the press conference.

District staff cheered as Berry spoke about ensuring a smooth transition as she steps into the top role for SLPS.

The school board fired former superintendent Millicent Borishade on Friday without cause.

When pressed for further details, Collins-Adams said that there were multiple concerns from staff and community members about Borishade that led the district to remove her from her position, but did not provide specifics.

Byron Clemens, spokesperson from the American Federation of Teachers Local 420, said the teachers union supported the board’s decision to install Berry as the district’s new leader.

“Our members are responsible for the education and well-being of the children of St. Louis every day, every working day. We pledge to work with the school board and continue on the path of revitalizing the district,” Clemens said.

The board will begin a national search to find a new superintendent with hopes of having the new leader in place by July, when a new fiscal year begins for the district.