St. Louis County jail will get seventh leader since 2018 as Kito Bess leaves

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published August 21, 2025 at 4:21 PM CDT
The entrance to the Buzz Westfall Justice Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Clayton.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Kito Bess is leaving the St. Louis County Department of Justice Services after less than two years on the job. The department runs the Buzz Westfall Justice Center, pictured in December 2022.

The St. Louis County jail is undergoing another leadership transition.

A Black woman in a white button-down shirt with an American flag patch, a gold name tag, and silver badge and pen, and black tie, poses for a portrait in front of American and state of Missouri flags
Provided
/
St. Louis County
Jonel Coleman, a long-time corrections official in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, will be the acting director of the St. Louis County Department of Justice Services starting Aug. 30.

County Executive Sam Page announced Thursday that Director of Justice Services Kito Bess was leaving to take a high-level position with the Colorado Department of Corrections. Bess has served as director for less than two years.

Jonell Coleman, the county’s recently named deputy director, will take over as acting director on Aug. 30.

“[Bess’] work has created a strong foundation for correctional success for St. Louis County. This new position is a significant next step for Kito and his career, and we wish him well,” Page said in a statement.

Coleman has 25 years in correctional settings, including more than 15 years with St. Louis County. She also spent about five years at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections as its suicide prevention and compliance administrator.

Page said Coleman’s background would make the leadership transition smoother. She will be the seventh leader of the facility since 2018.
