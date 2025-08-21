St. Louis County jail will get seventh leader since 2018 as Kito Bess leaves

The St. Louis County jail is undergoing another leadership transition.

Provided / St. Louis County Jonel Coleman, a long-time corrections official in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, will be the acting director of the St. Louis County Department of Justice Services starting Aug. 30.

County Executive Sam Page announced Thursday that Director of Justice Services Kito Bess was leaving to take a high-level position with the Colorado Department of Corrections. Bess has served as director for less than two years.

Jonell Coleman, the county’s recently named deputy director, will take over as acting director on Aug. 30.

“[Bess’] work has created a strong foundation for correctional success for St. Louis County. This new position is a significant next step for Kito and his career, and we wish him well,” Page said in a statement.

Coleman has 25 years in correctional settings, including more than 15 years with St. Louis County. She also spent about five years at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections as its suicide prevention and compliance administrator.

Page said Coleman’s background would make the leadership transition smoother. She will be the seventh leader of the facility since 2018.

