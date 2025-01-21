Photos: Missouri and Illinois residents sound off as Trump returns to the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republicans and Democrats from across the U.S. packed the nation’s capital to celebrate and protest President Donald Trump’s second inauguration on Monday.

Although weather forecasters anticipated several inches of snow, the precipitation totals didn’t materialize as predicted. But the cold was enough for the incoming Trump administration to scrap the outdoor swearing-in and move the ceremony inside the U.S. Capitol’s rotunda, followed later in the day by a rally at Capital One Arena.

Tink Bechtol, 58, made the trip from Florida with her friend Peggy Wiseman, 70. The pair didn’t let the snow stop them from attempting to get into Trump’s Sunday afternoon pre-inauguration rally.

“We’re going to celebrate making America great again with President Trump,” Bechtol said. “We suffered the last four years. Where we were prior to that is where we’re going to be again — and it’s only going to be better.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio/NPR Tink Bechtel, 58, of Naples, Florida, left, and Peggy Wiseman, 70, of Ocala, Florida, trudge through falling sleet to Capitol One Arena for a rally for President-elect Donald Trump on the eve of his inauguration on Sunday in Washington, D.C. “We’re going to celebrate making America great again with President Trump,” Bechtel said. “We suffered the last four years. Where we were prior to that is where we’re going to be again — and it’s only going to be better.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio/NPR Snow cakes onto Trump merchandise on the eve of the inauguration in Washington.

Bechtol hopes the new administration can emphasize helping middle-class, working families — including tackling strains on Americans’ pocketbooks. Patti Lechner, a 62-year-old from Northbrook, Illinois, shared similar sentiments while waiting in line to get into a rally early on Sunday morning.

“I’m excited [for Trump] to lift all the obstacles of the government bureaucracy and lower taxes and this whole [immigration] program,” she said. “I mean, can't wait for that. You can't [have] the economics of overtaxing people and then letting other people in.”

The 2024 election demonstrated that Trump built a broad coalition of support that included young Latino and Black men who propelled him into the White House.

Belio Martínez, a Dominican American voter from New York City, said Trump’s stances on crime and economic issues appealed to him and ultimately led him to swing from voting Democratic in the past.

"[Latinos] get Democrats into office, and then they promise all these things. At the end of the day, they don't do much for us," he said, adding the debate over abortion access also weighed heavily in his community. "They took for granted the fact that Latinos, the vast majority, are heavy Christians. There's just a lot of things they're pushing that we don't get along with."

In Missouri, the Latino voter base is becoming an influential force that some political operatives say could one day hold the key to the state’s political future.

Just hours after taking the oath of office, Trump issued a series of executive orders around the economy and immigration — actions some Republicans see as the president delivering on his campaign promises.

But the president’s second inauguration didn’t mark a time of festivity for all. The days leading up to the start of his second term were filled with demonstrations.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Susan Ray, 53, laughs with her daughter Amy Wall, 19, both of Lisbon, New Hampshire, as thousands gather to protest during the People’s March in Washington on Saturday. "I am just appalled by the state of our society and that women's rights are in danger," Ray said. "It’s just appalling that rights are being taken away — that women are dying — because they can't get the necessary health care that they need. It’s not about being pro-abortion, it's about being pro-choice and allowing women to make the decisions that are right for them."

Thousands of people funneled into Washington streets on Saturday with signs, banners and bullhorns on their way to the National Mall as part of the People’s March, a mobilization put together by a coalition of organizations opposing Trump's agenda.

"I'm here to fight for not only my future but for everybody else's," said protester Dallon Fontana, an 18-year-old transgender man from Creve Coeur. "I think that it's very important to recognize what's going on in the world and seeing that the only way that we can really make a change is by showing people that we're here."

Susan Ray, 59, made the trek to the march from Lisbon, New Hampshire, alongside her 19-year-old daughter Amy Wall, to fight for reproductive health care rights.

"I am just appalled by the state of our society and that women's rights are in danger," Ray said. "It’s just appalling that rights are being taken away — that women are dying — because they can't get the necessary health care that they need. It’s not about being pro-abortion, it's about being pro-choice and allowing women to make the decisions that are right for them."

Looking back at Trump’s first term, Ray said her strategy around protesting has changed, especially as some Democratic voters speak about feeling tired or knowing others in their community who felt resigned following Trump's decisive win.

“I was mostly quiet, having conversations just with my own group of people, not outwardly outraged. Then when his reelection came along, I felt I needed to do whatever I could to prevent him from going into office,” she said. “This time around, the election result [...] was just devastating, and I just can't sit down and not do something.”

See photos from President Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington below.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Left: The sun rises on the U.S. Capitol days before Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president of the United States on Friday in Washington, D.C. Trump announced later in the day that he and the inauguration committee would relocate his swearing-in from the steps of the U.S. Capitol to a smaller celebration in the building's rotunda and a watch party at Capitol One Arena in Washington's Chinatown neighborhood. Right: A Trump supporter wears a chain fashioned with the face of the president.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Trump’s supporters weave into a secure perimeter near Capital One Arena in the early hours of Monday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Brandon Reil, 26, of Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, stands for a portrait while waiting in line for a rally marking President Donald Trump’s second inauguration at Capital One Arena on Monday in Washington. “We need the wars ended. Hundreds of thousands and millions of innocent people are dying, so I trust Trump to get that done,” he said. “I think Robert F. Kennedy — the Make America Healthy Again [campaign is] important right now. Our health is 70% of us are obese as Americans, and we need to take our health more seriously.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Daniel Cordero takes a selfie with his wife, Catherine Cordero, both of Raleigh, North Carolina, while waiting in line for a rally at Capital One Arena marking Trump’s second inauguration on Monday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Willy Johnson, 28, of Washington, D.C., spent Trump’s second inauguration selling merchandise outside Capital One Arena on Monday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Patti Lechner, 62, of Northbrook, Illinois, smiles for a portrait while waiting to get in line into Capital One Arena for Trump’s inauguration rally on Monday. “I am out here supporting Donald Trump because boy, it’s refreshing to see truth,” she said. “I’m excited [for Trump] to lift all the obstacles of the government bureaucracy and lower taxes and this whole [immigration] program.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Dennis Alan, of Elgin, Illinois, impersonates Donald Trump, and Howard X, of Melbourne, Australia, impersonates North Korean President Kim Jong Un the day of Trump’s second inauguration.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Visitors in red hats walk past the Washington Monument on Saturday in Washington, D.C. Flags that had been lowered to half-staff in recognition of President Jimmy Carter’s recent death were raised for Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Maguy Taho, of Silver Spring, Maryland, films a video after being blocked from of a road leading to Capital One Arena, where a victory rally was being held Sunday, the day before the inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Juan Charryy, 27, of Zurich, Switzerland, speaks to a fellow Trump supporter in the cold while waiting to enter a rally marking the president’s second inauguration on Monday in Washington.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Trump supporters cheer Sunday on their way to Capitol One Arena as a motorcade drives by.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Leigh Ann Tipping, of Mansfield, Texas, sports a hat celebrating Trump’s inauguration on Friday in Washington. “I truly believe people are coming together,” Tipping said, adding she’s most excited about where the economy could go under a new administration. “I think it’s important to have somebody that has business background and business smarts because we do have to look at where we spend our money and where we need to cut back. […] That’s what I’m really excited about, is that we have someone who really understands business.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Thousands of Trump supporters attempt to get through a security checkpoint as Capital One Arena reaches capacity for a pre-inauguration rally on Sunday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR A Trump supporter tosses her Louis Vuitton purse into a pile of bags and electronics outside Capital One Arena on Monday moments before the president’s second inauguration in Washington. Despite security workers telling rally attendees they would be able to bring in small bags and cameras, the Secret Service changed the rules — leaving attendees scrambling at the checkpoint.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR From left: Jalisa Bouyer, of San Diego; Glen Deal, of Palmer, Alabama; and Desmond Neville, of London, watch as during Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance are sworn in on Monday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR A 52-year-old New York City man who goes by “Claroscuro” yells, “We finally have a president!” after Trump is sworn in for his second term in office while waiting in line to enter a victory rally at Capital One Arena on Monday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR A young Donald Trump supporter dresses up as the president on Monday — the day of his second inauguration — in Washington.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Dennis Alan, of Elgin, Illinois, impersonates Trump on the day of the president’s second inauguration.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR A smattering of Donald Trump supporters watch his pre-inauguration rally after waiting in line for hours, only to be turned away on Sunday at Capital One Arena in Washington.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR A protester holds up an inflatable Trump doll during the People's March on Saturday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Thousands gather to protest Trump’s inauguration during the People’s March.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Dallas Diaz, a 29-year-old protester from Brooklyn, New York, holds Dennis Rodman, her 4-month-old Italian greyhound, while marching alongside thousands on Saturday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Thousands gather to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration during the People’s March on Saturday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Lida Jones, 80, of Birmingham, Alabama, is pushed by her daughter-in-law Erin Jones, while thousands march to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president of the United States on Saturday. "I don't like the direction the country's going in,” she said, adding she was marching to honor Lilly — her family’s maid growing up, who taught her “real love.” “I think, personally, the person who's leading our country is sick and I want everybody to have the equal rights, especially that I had being a privileged white person.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Lida Jones, 80, of Birmingham, Alabama, holds a photograph of her as a child alongside Lilly, her family’s maid, on Saturday in Washington. "I grew up around family and friends were very conservative. I don't know why I was different in the way I looked at things," she said, adding that Lilly is a big reason she continues to be active in protests. "I remember I tried to kiss her on the cheek, and she wouldn't let me because that was taboo.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Thousands gather to protest Trump’s inauguration during the People’s March on Saturday in Washington.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Lauren Perry, 40, third from left, and Dr. Corrine Rhodes, 40, laugh with their friends, all of Havertown, Pennsylvania, as thousands gather to protest Trump’s inauguration during the People’s March on Saturday in front of the Lincoln Memorial. "I'm in health care, and so that is incredibly important to me [… for] my patients to [have access to] all the things that they need to be healthy and to have the rights that they need," Rhodes, a primary care physician, said. "I think we're all trying to think about what are the things that we can do in these next two years — and then continue to look forward."

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Jennifer Johnson, 59, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, attempts to debate a 31-year-old Donald Trump supporter from Riverside, California, who declined to give his name as thousands gather to protest Trump’s inauguration and demonstrate about other issues during the People’s March on Saturday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Demonstrators confront counterprotesters during the People’s March on Saturday near the Lincoln Memorial.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Julia VanDerslice, 31, embraces Chad Shine, 29, both of Raleigh, North Carolina, as thousands gather to protest Trump’s inauguration during the People’s March on Saturday. "[I] just wanted to come out and do something, even if it's just to support each other and let everybody else know that there's other people who are care and want to make a make a difference and make things better in the world,” VanDerslice said. “It’s the little things … trying to find the small people, doing the small things that they can to improve the world, helping their neighbors, helping each other, making the world a better place — one person at a time. That's what's gonna get us through the next four years. Is the little, the small acts of kindness and hope.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Thousands gather to protest Trump’s inauguration on Saturday.