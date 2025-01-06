Photos: Major winter storm blankets the St. Louis region in ice and snow

Millions of residents across Missouri — and the country — face weather watches, warnings and closures as a winter storm pummeled the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic.

Heavy snowfall and wind gusts more than 40 mph will lead to blizzard conditions across parts of Missouri and Kansas, according to the National Weather Service.

"The snow will significantly reduce visibilities, and snowfall amounts will surpass 15 inches (the heaviest in a decade), which will make travel extremely hazardous, with impassable roads," the NWS says. "Additionally, a band of 8-14 inches of snow is expected to extend from northeast Missouri through the central Appalachians, with a few inches of sleet likely in southern Illinois and Indiana."

The National Weather Service predicts another chance for light-accumulating snow Thursday evening into Friday morning.

See photos from the winter storm below:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Snow falls on the Gateway Arch National Park during the waning hours of Saturday in downtown St. Louis. Snow and ice are expected to pummel the Midwest — and notably Missouri.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public ERadio Luciano Vazquez-Riva, left, helps push Fatiha Harris’ car from a snowy embankment on Monday in Tower Grove South. “There are people who are United States natives who may have not learned how to drive in a big snowstorm,” the 46-year-old originally from Honduras said. “When I go to sleep, I can go to bed happy that I’ve helped someone.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public ERadio Several inches of snow envelop a car on Monday in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public ERadio Asia Jackson, 31, scrapes ice off her car on Monday in Tower Grove South. "You're pretty much on your own. Dig yourself out," she said of the city not plowing most residential streets. "But, I'm used to it."

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public ERadio Keisha Smith walks Bubba, a 3-year-old Goldendoodle, on Monday at Tower Grove Park.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public ERadio A pedestrian walks a dog on Monday next to Tower Grove Park.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public ERadio Paul Hubbman, left, and his wife, Yvette Hubbman, use cross-country skis to get across Tower Grove Park after a major winter storm on Monday in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public ERadio Euphemia Smith, 69, shovels several inches of snow to create a path from her car to her front door along Arsenal Street in south St. Louis. "It was pretty rough for us, but you just have to do what you got to do," Smith said. "I don't like snow, period. I can do fall all year-round, not wintertime."

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public ERadio An abandoned car sits, stuck in snow and ice, on Monday along South Kingshighway in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public ERadio A pedestrian walks in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood with a shovel on Monday.

City of Collinsville A snowy view of Monk’s Mound on Monday in Collinsville.

City of Collinsville A snowy view of the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle on Monday in Collinsville.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Lacy and Tony Vargo, both of Cahokia Heights, shovel the snow in front of one of their rental properties on Sunday in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood. "We just got back into town to deal with this," said Lacy Vargo, noting they have over 30 properties to clear of snow and ice.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Riley, a 13-year-old Miniature Australian Shepherd, stands guard as her owner, Jase Carter, clears snow in front of their home along Arsenal Street on Sunday in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A thick smattering of ice glazes a car’s windows on Sunday in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A runner takes advantage of thick and dry snow at Tower Grove Park on Sunday in south St. Louis.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat A brightly colored decorative flower pops out of the snow on Sunday in Maplewood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sam Jordan-Wood and Madeline Partridge take a stroll through the snowfall at Tower Grove Park on Sunday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Frankie Ferrar, 17, launches from a swing into a pile of snow alongside Josie O’Blanc, 14, in pink, and Allison Dragoo, 13, on Sunday at Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cars drive down Arsenal Street in near-whiteout conditions on Sunday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A small snowman, adorned with coffee beans as eyes and buttons, sits on a table outside Road Crew Coffee & Cycles along Morganford Road on Sunday in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Ryan Henerey, the manager at Ragtime Tattoo, shovels several inches of snow outside the shop and neighboring buildings along Morganford Road on Sunday in Tower Grove South.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat Bread shelves sit empty at Aldi’s the day before a major winter storm was expected to pummel the St. Louis region on Friday in Swansea.

St. Louis Public Radio's Chad Davis and NPR's Candelis Duster contributed to this report.