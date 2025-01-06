City opens three new warming centers after St. Louis Public Libraries close Monday

Three new warming centers are now open in St. Louis after St. Louis Public Libraries closed Monday because of the winter storm.

The libraries plan to open Tuesday, pending further disruptions from the storm. The 13 branches will serve as warming centers during normal business hours.

During a briefing on Friday before the storm, city officials said they had partnered with St. Louis Public Libraries to provide a warm space for homeless residents as temperatures dipped below freezing.

There are over 1,200 people without homes in St. Louis, according to the Department of Human Services, though officials have said that is likely a major undercount.

There are over 940 shelter beds available across the city. Residents should call 211 or visit 211helps.org to find a shelter or warming center that can accommodate them. They can also call the St. Louis Housing Helpline at 314-802-5444.

Peter & Paul Community Services has opened an emergency shelter at 112 Sidney St. with 60 beds, and an additional 40 overflow beds, as well as kennels for pets and service animals. The shelter will remain open until Jan. 12.

Winter Outreach, a volunteer group in St. Louis, is providing supplies and transportation to shelters. Residents who need assistance can get in touch with the group through its Facebook page or website.

St. Louis County has a warming shelter it runs along with the Salvation Army at 10740 Page Ave., St. Louis. That facility is open 24/7 and offers hot meals, laundry facilities, shower access and other services. Limited services including meals and laundry facilities are also available at Loaves and Fishes, 2055 Concourse Dr., St. Louis.

The storm is expected to pass through by the end of the day Monday, but freezing temperatures are forecast for the rest of the week.

Here’s a list of temporary warming centers in the city that are open this week:

Pop-up warming centers

Gamble Recreation Center, 2907 Gamble St.

Cherokee Recreation Center, 3200 S. Jefferson Ave., Unit 3102

St. Louis City Office Building, 1520 Market St.

Senior centers:

City Seniors Inc., 4705 Ridgewood Ave.

Five Star Center, 2832 Arsenal St.

Northside Youth and Senior Service Center, 4120 Maffitt Ave.

Robert Fulton Development Inc., 6356 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive

Urban League Patch Center, 7925 Minnesota

Library branches (open Tuesday)

Baden, 8448 Church Road

Barr, 1701 S. Jefferson Ave.

Buder, 4401 Hampton Ave.

Cabanne, 1106 Union Blvd.

Carondelet, 6800 Michigan Ave.

Carpenter, 3309 S. Grand Blvd.

Central, 1301 Olive St.

Divoll, 4234 N. Grand Blvd.

Julia Davis, 4415 Natural Bridge Ave.

Kingshighway, 2260 S. Vandeventer Ave.

Machacek, 6424 Scanlan Ave.

Schlafly, 225 N. Euclid Ave.

Walnut Park, 5760 W. Florissant Ave.

This story was updated to add warming center information for St. Louis County.