Ferguson residents decry proposed budget cuts to federal consent decree at public hearing

Some Ferguson residents protested potential cuts to the city’s consent decree during a public hearing Tuesday, arguing it would halt progress made over the past nine years.

The proposal approved 4-3 last week would cut funding in half to about $210,000 over the next fiscal year.

The cuts would go toward funding the Ferguson Monitor team, which oversees the city’s compliance with the consent decree. The new budget wouldn’t cut funding to police training, one of the 19 areas that the city had to reform under the decree, Councilman Nick Kasoff said.

“The consent decree has been a tremendously expensive thing for what is frankly a small and not very affluent city,” said Kasoff, who voted for the cuts. “We want to keep doing the good work, but we’ve got to stop paying all the lawyers and bureaucrats that are literally taking hundreds of thousands of dollars a year out of our city’s budget.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Ferguson Councilman Nick Kasoff, left, speaks and Councilwoman Naquittia Noah, right, listens during public comment as the council discusses cutting funding for the city’s Department of Justice-issued consent decree on Tuesday at the Ferguson City Hall.

Kasoff said the consent decree is fully funded through the end of the calendar year. The cuts are expected to be finalized through a resolution at the next council meeting later this month.

The city has spent about $6 million on the consent decree since 2016. Kasoff said while it has led to successes in reforms, it’s also been a financial burden.

“If you’re a family of four in Ferguson, you’re paying nearly $400 a year for the consent decree,” Kasoff said.

A tense public hearing Tuesday featured commenters who argued this would still set the city’s accomplishments back.

“We’re too close,” Ferguson resident Donald Stevens said. “I can't say it's an arms length, but I'm thinking that we're very close.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fran Griffin, a Ferguson resident and former councilwoman, speaks in opposition to consent decree funding cuts during a city council meeting on Tuesday at Ferguson City Hall.

At least one commenter agreed that it was time to cut funding, arguing that the city has made strides in policing.

“Any racist cops that were here, and they were here and they were everywhere, they’re gone,” Wendell Phillips Berwick said.

The city entered into a consent decree in 2016 a couple years after a white Ferguson police officer killed Michael Brown Jr., a Black teenager. The decree compelled the city to make changes to its municipal codes, policing and municipal courts following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice that found the city’s policies perpetuated racial inequities.

Earlier this year, Ferguson officials announced it was three to five years away from finishing the compliance and had completed about 45% to 60% of the agreement. City officials said last month that they’re done changing municipal ordinances and are almost finished with municipal court reforms.

Other updates include improvements to the city’s community policing initiatives, including regular interactions between residents and officers and a safe streets program where residents and officers participate in a neighborhood watch initiative.

“All the work will go on, we’ll just stop paying the people in Washington,” Kasoff said. “We just want to get the bureaucracy done.”

Proposed changes come as the Trump Administration has attempted to back away from enforcing consent decrees in municipalities across the U.S, including in Minneapolis and Louisville. Both cities were at the center of the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Even if the Department of Justice pushes to end the agreement, any attempt to drop the decree would have to be approved by U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry.

Cutting funding right now would stall progress that the city has already made, St. Louis County NAACP President John Bowman said in a statement.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Ferguson City Hall on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Ferguson, Mo.

“If we are just now beginning to connect the community to law enforcement, wouldn’t it make sense to give it more time,” Bowman said. “This seems like a low-ball attempt to bail on the remaining reforms.”

Former council member Fran Griffin worried the cuts could bring legal troubles or contempt of court.

“That's the first thing that comes to my mind,” Griffin said.

Councilman Jamil Franklin was also concerned about legal consequences.

“Our city attorney did not advise us to cut funds,” Franklin said. “We’re taking a risk of upsetting the judge.”