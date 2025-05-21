Rena Scott-Lyles’ family releases balloons to say goodbye after she died in Friday’s tornado

Tina Turner says she’ll miss her sister’s smile the most.

60-year-old Rena Scott-Lyles had a gap between her two front teeth — a trait she shared with her younger sister Turner until Scott-Lyles died during Friday’s deadly tornado.

“Hers (is) a little bit wider than mine,” Turner said. “No matter what she was going through, she knew how to mask it through that smile. You would never know that she was going through anything.”

Turner, 61, joined by about two dozen family members and friends, held a gold balloon and spoke to her loved ones, including cousins, aunts and other relatives who also held balloons. They stood on Tuesday evening on Bayard Avenue in Fountain Park in front of a pile of bricks and rubble that was once Scott-Lyles’ three-story home.

Tina Turner Tina Turner, at left, stands next to her sister Rena Scott-Lyles in an undated photo. Scott-Lyles was killed after a tornado that devastated the St. Louis region destroyed her three-story home on May 16.

The EF3 tornado that devastated the St. Louis region last week completely destroyed the legacy house that had been in the Scott-Lyles family for over a century.

Scott-Lyles was a servant of God and attended Westside Missionary Baptist Church, Turner said. She could light up any room she entered. She enjoyed eating and cooking food and spending time with family, her sister added.

“That’s just the energy that we Scott women possess,” Turner said to the gathering of loved ones. “We’re going to release our balloons on a count of three… 1, 2, 3!”

Several red, gold and white colored balloons filled the air. Young children clapped and pointed, and others simply watched as about 25 balloons floated away above the former house.

Among those taking in the moment was Earleana Scott, the oldest of six siblings.

“I just hate that she passed away so tragically,” Earleana said of her sister Scott-Lyles. “But I know the God I serve and the God she serves — I don’t believe she suffered. I’m just dealing with it the best I can because it’s such a tragedy.”

Although usually a little more reserved, Turner said Scott-Lyles surprised everyone by getting dressed up and strutting like a model at an event during her birthday last year.

“She surprised us all,” Turner said through laughs. “Because she got into fashion. She finally came out of her shell. She was a good mom, a good grandma. She always took care of the kids.”

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio Friends and family release balloons on Bayard Ave. in St. Louis on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in honor of Rena Scott-Lyles, who was killed in the tornado on Friday. Scott-Lyles' three-story home, which has been in the family for more than 100 years, completely collapsed as she ran to her basement.

Letting go

Scott-Lyles held hands with her husband, Allen, as their house rattled and shook on Bayard Avenue in Fountain Park on May 16. The massive EF3 tornado that had touched down in Clayton had made its way to their neighborhood.

She and her husband were trying to get to the basement of the home when the storm hit — but it was too late, Turner said.

“The wind came through, and (her husband) said the first thing he saw was the dresser hit her, and that’s when she fell down,” Turner said.

The strong winds blew the couple apart as the three-story house completely crumbled and collapsed on top of Scott-Lyles.

Scott-Lyles had inherited the house from one of their aunts, Turner said. She and their five siblings grew up in that house. And they have another legacy home located right across the street that was previously owned by their grandmother, but had been abandoned years ago.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio The inside of a home on Bayard Avenue in St. Louis is visible on Tuesday after last week's tornado ripped off the front of the house. The house was unoccupied, but had belonged to a family member of Rena Scott-Lyles, who lived across the street and was killed after her home collapsed in the tornado.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio The inside of a home on Bayard Avenue in St. Louis is visible on Tuesday evening.

Turner and other family members marveled Tuesday at old family photos that were still on the walls inside the abandoned house, now exposed due to tornado damage.

Turner said she’ll miss her sister always calling to ask questions about the bible.

“She was a great person,” Turner said. “We would always talk on the phone. Sometimes I’d come over and we’d have Bible study. We were always brought up in the church. I’m really proud of her, of how she contributed to the servitude of being a servant of God, and not only that, but to the community.”

Scott-Lyles is the second oldest of six siblings. She leaves behind five daughters.

When asked if they planned to rebuild the legacy home, Earleana, 65, was firm.

“No, we’re not gonna rebuild this,” Earleana said. “We don’t want that memory, it won’t even be the same.”