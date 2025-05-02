Here’s how President Trump’s policies are shaping the St. Louis region
President Donald Trump marked his 100th day in office on April 30. Many of his initial actions in office made a mark on the St. Louis region and Missouri and Illinois.
Over the past several months, St. Louis Public Radio’s reporters have followed how Trump’s executive orders, governmental spending moves and other actions have affected people across the St. Louis region and around the two states.
Here are those stories:
Economy & Business
Will flowers fall to Trump's tariffs? St. Louis-grown blooms could be the answer
By Marissanne Lewis-Thompson
April 30, 2025
Trump's tariffs won't get him what he wants, UMSL researcher says
By Eric Schmid
April 21, 2025
Trump’s new tariffs are likely to make inflation jump, Fed governor says
By Eric Schmid
April 15, 2025
Where else could Trump's tariffs hit St. Louis? Let's look at bikes and board games
By Chad Davis
April 8, 2025
Boeing wins the contract to build the next-generation F-47 fighter jet
By Eric Schmid and Will Bauer
March 21, 2025
What do looming federal job cuts mean for the St. Louis area’s economy?
By Will Bauer
March 3, 2025
Environment
Regional Climate Centers shut down abruptly last week. Here's why it matters
By Héctor Alejandro Arzate of Harvest Public Media
April 23, 2025
EPA chief hopes a change to what's protected under the Clean Water Act can win over farmers
By Kate Grumke
April 7, 2025
DOGE cuts an effort to plant thousands of trees in St. Louis, citing anti-DEI push
By Andrea Y. Henderson
April 2, 2025
Federal cuts to Missouri and Illinois national forests have unclear impact
By Jonathan Ahl
Feb. 26, 2025
Trump’s EPA pick promises to clean up radioactive waste in West Lake Landfill
By Kate Grumke
Published Jan. 29, 2025
Education
WashU staff and students work against the clock to preserve disappearing federal data
By Hiba Ahmad
May 1, 2025
AmeriCorps workers in Metro East told to stay home after DOGE cuts to funding
By Teri Maddox of the Belleville News-Democrat
April 30, 2025
Midwest schools face civil rights investigations. Trump’s Education Department cuts may end them
By Kavahn Mansouri of the Midwest Newsroom
April 2, 2025
St. Louis-area schools fear uncertainty after further Trump education cuts
By Hiba Ahmad and Madison Lammert
March 21, 2025
Student activists prepare for the fight ahead as federal crackdown on protests intensifies
By Emily Woodbury
March 12, 2025
Ritenour School District pays for electric school buses after Trump freeze lifts
By Kate Grumke
Feb. 21, 2025
Budzinski, teachers unions are worried about Trump's plan to ax Education Department
By Will Bauer
Feb. 17, 2025
Federal cuts to research grants could be ‘devastating’ for Missouri schools
By Sarah Fentem
Feb. 13, 2025
Trump clean energy pause puts St. Louis school district's electric buses in limbo
By Kate Grumke
Feb. 3, 2025
Too many Midwest kids would lose free school meals under potential federal budget cut
By Kate Grumke
Jan. 29, 2025
Arts & Culture
Gateway Arch National Park worker says employees are being 'terrorized' by job cuts
By Abby Llorico
Feb. 27, 2025
Health and Health Care
St. Louis health director warns of falling vaccination rates, federal cuts
By Sarah Fentem
March 7, 2025
St. Louis FDA lab dodges federal DOGE threat, will remain open
By Sarah Fentem
March 6, 2025
Congressman tells Metro East leaders cuts to Medicaid, Social Security will hurt residents
By Teri Maddox of the Belleville News-Democrat
March 10, 2025
Missouri U.S. Rep. Burlison believes colleagues shouldn’t cower from paring Medicaid
By Jason Rosenbaum
March 10, 2025
Missouri budget in peril if Congress slashes federal funding to state Medicaid expansion
By Jason Rosenbaum
Feb. 25, 2025
Government & Politics
Trump news deluge sours some St. Louis-area residents on social media, gets others hooked
By Jason Rosenbaum
April 7, 2025
Former Missouri GOP Chairman Ed Martin’s U.S. attorney nomination hits snag
By Jason Rosenbaum
April 2, 2025
Republicans are optimistic they can withstand a midterm slump
By Jason Rosenbaum
Published March 9, 2025
Josh Hawley says DOGE needs to comply with the law
By Leila Fadel of NPR
Feb. 27, 2025
National Democratic Party chairman says Missouri Democrats still matter
By Jason Rosenbaum
Feb. 24, 2025
Bell, Budzinski say federal cuts to transportation funding will impact pending projects
By Lacretia Wimbley
Feb. 20, 2025
Former Missouri GOP Chairman Martin in line for high-profile U.S. attorney post in D.C.
By Jason Rosenbaum
Feb. 19, 2025
Pritzker unveils $55.2 billion budget with no new taxes, compares Trump playbook to the Nazi movement
By Tina Sfondeles, Mitchell Armentrout, George Wiebe of the Chicago Sun-Times and Will Bauer
Feb. 19, 2025
Pritzker must address Illinois' $3.2 billion deficit amid federal funding uncertainty
By Ben Szalinski of Capitol News Illinois
Feb. 14, 2025
Jones: Trump's federal spending cuts, grant freezes could hit St. Louis hard
By Lacretia Wimbley
Feb. 13, 2025
$89.5 million in flood relief moves forward in St. Clair County after Trump stops freeze
By Will Bauer
Jan. 29, 2025
Trump's federal funding freeze to disrupt vast array of programs; Illinois shut out of Medicaid
By Tina Sfondeles, Mitchell Armentrout, Lynn Sweet, Fran Spielman of the Chicago Sun-Times
Jan. 28, 2025
Identity & Issues
St. Louis May Day protesters decry harsh Trump administration policies affecting workers
By Andrea Y. Henderson
May 1, 2025
‘I refuse to be unseen’: Trans rights advocates march in St. Louis amid Trump restrictions
By Kate Grumke
April 1, 2025
Federal labor union members rally in Florissant against DOGE job terminations
By Lacretia Wimbley
March 8, 2025
SLU, WashU researchers among those at state Capitol protesting science funding cuts
By Evy Lewis
March 7, 2025
Missouri governor signs executive order barring diversity, equity and inclusion programs
By Sarah Kellogg
Feb. 18, 2025
Missouri AG files anti-DEI lawsuit against Starbucks, alleging hiring discrimination
By Evy Lewis
Feb. 11, 2025
Food & Agriculture
Trump administration ends reimbursements for Illinois food programs
By Ben Szalinski of Capitol News Illinois
March 5, 2025
Mass layoffs at USDA leave an uncertain future for researchers and rural areas
By Collin Schopp
March 3, 2025
Trump's tariffs raise alarms for Illinois farm industry
By Amy Yee of Chicago Sun-Times
Feb. 19, 2025
Missouri soybean research project shuts down as Trump cuts off funding
By Jazmyne Martinez of Columbia Missourian
Feb. 11, 2025
Immigration
A mother and son fled Colombia for a better life. He died in St. Louis on ICE’s watch
By Brian Munoz, Chad Davis and Kavahn Mansouri of the Midwest Newsroom
April 25
Afghan man urges St. Louisans to advocate for federal refugee resettlement funding
By Andrea Y. Henderson
March 6, 2025
St. Louis activists plan aid for immigrants as Trump's policies incite fear
By Brian Munoz
Feb. 14, 2025
St. Louis immigrant groups open an ICE activity hotline
By Andrea Y. Henderson
Feb. 10, 2025
St. Louis-area immigrant agencies scramble to provide services after federal funding pause
By Andrea Y. Henderson
Feb. 5, 2025
St. Louis-area immigration advocates march against Trump deportation plans
By Brian Munoz
Feb. 1, 2025
St. Louis International Institute furloughs 60% of staff, pauses Festival of Nations prep
By Hiba Ahmad
Feb. 1, 2025
Ongoing federal deportation efforts increase fear and paranoia across St. Louis region
By Lacretia Wimbley
Jan. 31, 2025
Attorney steps up to help immigrants in the St. Louis area who fear deportation
By Andrea Y. Henderson
Jan. 30, 2025
Missouri Senate hears bill on life imprisonment for people in U.S. without legal status
By Sarah Kellogg
Jan. 27, 2025
St. Louis-area advocates protest Trump's immigrant deportations and policy changes
By Andrea Y. Henderson
Jan. 26, 2025
Illinois schools prepare for immigration enforcement
By Peter Hancock of Capitol News Illinois
Jan. 23, 2025
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump executive order ending birthright citizenship
By Tina Sfondeles of Chicago Sun-Times
Jan. 23, 2025