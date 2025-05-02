Here’s how President Trump’s policies are shaping the St. Louis region

President Donald Trump marked his 100th day in office on April 30. Many of his initial actions in office made a mark on the St. Louis region and Missouri and Illinois.

Over the past several months, St. Louis Public Radio’s reporters have followed how Trump’s executive orders, governmental spending moves and other actions have affected people across the St. Louis region and around the two states.

Here are those stories:

In this article:

Economy & Business

Will flowers fall to Trump's tariffs? St. Louis-grown blooms could be the answer

By Marissanne Lewis-Thompson

April 30, 2025

Trump's tariffs won't get him what he wants, UMSL researcher says

By Eric Schmid

April 21, 2025

Trump’s new tariffs are likely to make inflation jump, Fed governor says

By Eric Schmid

April 15, 2025

Where else could Trump's tariffs hit St. Louis? Let's look at bikes and board games

By Chad Davis

April 8, 2025

Boeing wins the contract to build the next-generation F-47 fighter jet

By Eric Schmid and Will Bauer

March 21, 2025

What do looming federal job cuts mean for the St. Louis area’s economy?

By Will Bauer

March 3, 2025

Environment

Regional Climate Centers shut down abruptly last week. Here's why it matters

By Héctor Alejandro Arzate of Harvest Public Media

April 23, 2025

EPA chief hopes a change to what's protected under the Clean Water Act can win over farmers

By Kate Grumke

April 7, 2025

DOGE cuts an effort to plant thousands of trees in St. Louis, citing anti-DEI push

By Andrea Y. Henderson

April 2, 2025

Federal cuts to Missouri and Illinois national forests have unclear impact

By Jonathan Ahl

Feb. 26, 2025

Trump’s EPA pick promises to clean up radioactive waste in West Lake Landfill

By Kate Grumke

Published Jan. 29, 2025

Education

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio News Briefs Trump administration revokes visas for over 25 students in the St. Louis area Officials at Southern University of Illinois Edwardsville and Webster University are working with international students who have had their visas revoked to help them finish their degrees in their home countries.

WashU staff and students work against the clock to preserve disappearing federal data

By Hiba Ahmad

May 1, 2025

AmeriCorps workers in Metro East told to stay home after DOGE cuts to funding

By Teri Maddox of the Belleville News-Democrat

April 30, 2025

Midwest schools face civil rights investigations. Trump’s Education Department cuts may end them

By Kavahn Mansouri of the Midwest Newsroom

April 2, 2025

St. Louis-area schools fear uncertainty after further Trump education cuts

By Hiba Ahmad and Madison Lammert

March 21, 2025

Student activists prepare for the fight ahead as federal crackdown on protests intensifies

By Emily Woodbury

March 12, 2025

Ritenour School District pays for electric school buses after Trump freeze lifts

By Kate Grumke

Feb. 21, 2025

Budzinski, teachers unions are worried about Trump's plan to ax Education Department

By Will Bauer

Feb. 17, 2025

Federal cuts to research grants could be ‘devastating’ for Missouri schools

By Sarah Fentem

Feb. 13, 2025

Trump clean energy pause puts St. Louis school district's electric buses in limbo

By Kate Grumke

Feb. 3, 2025

Too many Midwest kids would lose free school meals under potential federal budget cut

By Kate Grumke

Jan. 29, 2025

Arts & Culture

Gateway Arch National Park worker says employees are being 'terrorized' by job cuts

By Abby Llorico

Feb. 27, 2025

Health and Health Care

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Health, Science & Environment Federal government cuts Missouri vaccine funds as immunizations dip DHSS distributed the federal money in the form of grants and contracts to organizations such as the Missouri Immunization Coalition, which educates and advocates for immunizations.

St. Louis health director warns of falling vaccination rates, federal cuts

By Sarah Fentem

March 7, 2025

St. Louis FDA lab dodges federal DOGE threat, will remain open

By Sarah Fentem

March 6, 2025

Congressman tells Metro East leaders cuts to Medicaid, Social Security will hurt residents

By Teri Maddox of the Belleville News-Democrat

March 10, 2025

Missouri U.S. Rep. Burlison believes colleagues shouldn’t cower from paring Medicaid

By Jason Rosenbaum

March 10, 2025

Missouri budget in peril if Congress slashes federal funding to state Medicaid expansion

By Jason Rosenbaum

Feb. 25, 2025

Government & Politics

Trump news deluge sours some St. Louis-area residents on social media, gets others hooked

By Jason Rosenbaum

April 7, 2025

Former Missouri GOP Chairman Ed Martin’s U.S. attorney nomination hits snag

By Jason Rosenbaum

April 2, 2025

Republicans are optimistic they can withstand a midterm slump

By Jason Rosenbaum

Published March 9, 2025

Josh Hawley says DOGE needs to comply with the law

By Leila Fadel of NPR

Feb. 27, 2025

National Democratic Party chairman says Missouri Democrats still matter

By Jason Rosenbaum

Feb. 24, 2025

Bell, Budzinski say federal cuts to transportation funding will impact pending projects

By Lacretia Wimbley

Feb. 20, 2025

Former Missouri GOP Chairman Martin in line for high-profile U.S. attorney post in D.C.

By Jason Rosenbaum

Feb. 19, 2025

Pritzker unveils $55.2 billion budget with no new taxes, compares Trump playbook to the Nazi movement

By Tina Sfondeles, Mitchell Armentrout, George Wiebe of the Chicago Sun-Times and Will Bauer

Feb. 19, 2025

Pritzker must address Illinois' $3.2 billion deficit amid federal funding uncertainty

By Ben Szalinski of Capitol News Illinois

Feb. 14, 2025

Jones: Trump's federal spending cuts, grant freezes could hit St. Louis hard

By Lacretia Wimbley

Feb. 13, 2025

$89.5 million in flood relief moves forward in St. Clair County after Trump stops freeze

By Will Bauer

Jan. 29, 2025

Trump's federal funding freeze to disrupt vast array of programs; Illinois shut out of Medicaid

By Tina Sfondeles, Mitchell Armentrout, Lynn Sweet, Fran Spielman of the Chicago Sun-Times

Jan. 28, 2025

Identity & Issues

St. Louis May Day protesters decry harsh Trump administration policies affecting workers

By Andrea Y. Henderson

May 1, 2025

‘I refuse to be unseen’: Trans rights advocates march in St. Louis amid Trump restrictions

By Kate Grumke

April 1, 2025

Federal labor union members rally in Florissant against DOGE job terminations

By Lacretia Wimbley

March 8, 2025

SLU, WashU researchers among those at state Capitol protesting science funding cuts

By Evy Lewis

March 7, 2025

Missouri governor signs executive order barring diversity, equity and inclusion programs

By Sarah Kellogg

Feb. 18, 2025

Missouri AG files anti-DEI lawsuit against Starbucks, alleging hiring discrimination

By Evy Lewis

Feb. 11, 2025

Food & Agriculture

Will Bauer / St. Louis Public Radio Government, Politics & Issues East St. Louis food pantry gets less produce from farmers after USDA cuts program An East St. Louis pantry said it used to get 12 to 13 pallets of produce per week. Now, it’s four or five after the USDA eliminated a program that reimburses states for purchasing produce from local farmers.

Trump administration ends reimbursements for Illinois food programs

By Ben Szalinski of Capitol News Illinois

March 5, 2025

Mass layoffs at USDA leave an uncertain future for researchers and rural areas

By Collin Schopp

March 3, 2025

Trump's tariffs raise alarms for Illinois farm industry

By Amy Yee of Chicago Sun-Times

Feb. 19, 2025

Missouri soybean research project shuts down as Trump cuts off funding

By Jazmyne Martinez of Columbia Missourian

Feb. 11, 2025

Immigration

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Economy & Business Where would St. Louis be without Latino businesses? For a week, we will find out A number of Hispanic-owned businesses will temporarily close next week as part of a coordinated effort to highlight the contributions of immigrants to the region's economy and culture in the wake of Trump’s mass deportation plans. Listen • 4:15

A mother and son fled Colombia for a better life. He died in St. Louis on ICE’s watch

By Brian Munoz, Chad Davis and Kavahn Mansouri of the Midwest Newsroom

April 25

Afghan man urges St. Louisans to advocate for federal refugee resettlement funding

By Andrea Y. Henderson

March 6, 2025

St. Louis activists plan aid for immigrants as Trump's policies incite fear

By Brian Munoz

Feb. 14, 2025

St. Louis immigrant groups open an ICE activity hotline

By Andrea Y. Henderson

Feb. 10, 2025

St. Louis-area immigrant agencies scramble to provide services after federal funding pause

By Andrea Y. Henderson

Feb. 5, 2025

St. Louis-area immigration advocates march against Trump deportation plans

By Brian Munoz

Feb. 1, 2025

St. Louis International Institute furloughs 60% of staff, pauses Festival of Nations prep

By Hiba Ahmad

Feb. 1, 2025

Ongoing federal deportation efforts increase fear and paranoia across St. Louis region

By Lacretia Wimbley

Jan. 31, 2025

Attorney steps up to help immigrants in the St. Louis area who fear deportation

By Andrea Y. Henderson

Jan. 30, 2025

Missouri Senate hears bill on life imprisonment for people in U.S. without legal status

By Sarah Kellogg

Jan. 27, 2025

St. Louis-area advocates protest Trump's immigrant deportations and policy changes

By Andrea Y. Henderson

Jan. 26, 2025

Illinois schools prepare for immigration enforcement

By Peter Hancock of Capitol News Illinois

Jan. 23, 2025

Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump executive order ending birthright citizenship

By Tina Sfondeles of Chicago Sun-Times

Jan. 23, 2025