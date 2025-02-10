St. Louis immigrant groups open an ICE activity hotline

Lee este reporte en Español

Many immigrants and refugees in the St. Louis area say they’re growing more fearful by the day with word of mouth and social media reports of federal immigration agents in the area.

To help reduce those fears, a coalition of immigrant service providers, attorneys and organizers have created the Rapid Response Line, which people can call at 314-370-7080 to report any ICE activity from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Trained volunteers will assess the area that is reported and verify whether immigration enforcement is occurring. Once it is verified, the activity is reported to the person who called, and it is documented. There are also on-call immigration attorneys available to speak with people who need legal guidance about arrests or their rights.

“Immigration enforcement causes harm and creates trauma in our communities, not just in undocumented and immigrant communities, but in our community as a whole,” said Sara Ruiz, executive director of the Ashrei Foundation , which is part of the coalition. “It didn't stop during the Biden administration. It just looks different now.”

A few immigrant groups in the area previously opened the Rapid Response Line during the first Trump administration, but it tapered off as enforcement efforts slowed. But after President Trump’s inauguration last month, Ruiz said immigrant organizations in the area were flooded with phone calls about mass deportations and what to do if people encounter immigration agents.

“The rapid response coalition is working really hard to empower and educate and equip people in the community about their rights and resources so that we can spread information in the face of fear, and certainly working to mitigate harm,” Ruiz said.

Groups in the coalition include the MICA-Project , the Ashrei Foundation, LifeWise STL and Mutual Aid Overland .

Having immigration support at the fingertips of immigrants and refugees in the area is crucial because some ICE reports are false and are damaging to the community, said Julie Fox, executive director of IHELP, an English language learning program.

“The line gives them access to resources that they immediately need,” she said. “It also is important too on any given community Facebook page; somebody could be saying, 'ICE is here, and I saw ICE there,' and that really makes people nervous again.”

