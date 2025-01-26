St. Louis-area advocates protest Trump's immigrant deportations and policy changes

In slightly above-freezing weather, Fatima Suarez walked in and out of a crowd of about 100 protesters on Saturday in Overland, handing out “Know Your Rights” fliers to inform people who are against harsh federal deportation policies on how to protect themselves or family members when encountering U.S. immigration agents.
“I received these from the place that I work at … they wanted me to spread out the information,” Suarez said. “These [are] what to do … if they get detained in public, in their houses or at workplaces, and it’s a link to a website on how to handle the situations.”
Suarez is familiar with the deportation process and its damaging effects on families. As a child, federal immigration agents separated her from her parents, who were sent to detention centers in California and Arizona because she was a U.S. citizen and her parents at the time were without legal status.
“It was just the worst feeling,” she said.
Now, she is fighting for federal policies that give immigrants an easier pathway to citizenship that is free of intimidation and racial profiling.
“I just want them [U.S. government] to give the people the opportunity to be here legally,” Suarez said. “Many of these people have been here for their whole life – like 30 years or 40 years – their kids are citizens and many have been waiting for an opportunity to be able to work here with a permit.”
Many people from Latin American countries who live in St. Louis, like Suarez, are also protesting for better immigrant rights on a federal level after President Donald Trump signed executive orders for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to carry out mass deportations on his first day in office.
Some St. Louisans who live in Overland say they have seen federal immigration agents near grocery stores and have been warning family and friends about leaving their homes if they are undocumented or worried that they would be racially profiled because they are Hispanic.
A lot of people are scared and do not go to work, get groceries or do everyday things because they are terrified of being stopped by ICE, said Santiago Trujillo.
Trujillo,16, is a junior at Ritenour High School who came to the protest to support his friends from school who helped organize the protest. He said he worries about his mother because her appointment to receive her citizenship documents is constantly pushed back.
“It does hurt me to see whenever they [his parents] leave the house, I pray every day that they don't get caught,” Trujillo said while wearing a Mexican flag around his neck. “My parents are documented, but still, it scares me.”
Throughout the protest, leaders reminded people to let their voices be heard beyond the streets of Overland by contacting their local and state lawmakers to pass laws that would give immigrants rights instead of stripping them.
Cinthia Torres is especially worried about some of the strict immigration bills that Missouri lawmakers have filed this session that could harm families.
“Two of the things that I'm really, really worried about, and that I really need people to talk about are SB 58 … and SB 72,” she said.
Senate Bill 58, which Republican state Sen. Jill Carter introduced, proposes hefty fines or prison time for people in the U.S. without legal status. Republican Sen. David Gregory of St. Louis County introduced Senate Bill 72, which would create a bounty hunter program to help law enforcement locate immigrants in the state without the proper paperwork. It also would allow residents to alert law enforcement about potential immigrants who may be living in the country without legal documentation. Residents would receive a $1,000 reward if an arrest is made.
“It is really important for me as a U.S. citizen to be able to have my voice heard, to be able to fight and protect everybody's rights, to be able to help give somebody an opportunity to know their rights, to understand that they're not alone, to know that we are here for them and that there's nothing that we will not stop doing to help protect them at all costs,” Torres said.
See more photos from the march and rally from St. Louis Public Radio's Brian Munoz and the Belleville News-Democrat's Joshua Carter below: