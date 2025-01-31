Ongoing federal deportation efforts increase fear and paranoia across St. Louis region

Nearly 50 immigration advocates stood at Woodson Road and Stansberry Avenue in Woodson Terrace on Thursday evening, calling for an end to increased deportations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after President Donald Trump signed an executive order enforcing the action during his first week back in office.

The group continued efforts from last weekend’s protest in Overland , standing in cold, cloudy conditions and holding signs that read, “Eventually you’ll run out of people to exploit” and “No human is illegal on stolen land.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Roughly 100 community members march to protest President Donald Trump’s policy changes around immigration on Saturday in Overland.

Thousands of people have been detained by the federal agency since Sunday across the country, including in Chicago and New York City. The department has over 20 field offices across the U.S. ICE has not responded to requests for comment.

Oliver Jurado, 23, of Woodson Terrace, said the deportations are triggering after his parents had to close their grocery store in St. John, Missouri, 15 years ago. He said police and ICE used to park outside his family’s store and profile Black and brown clients, leading to a decline in business.

Jurado's parents have since sold their business and pursued different careers. And while no one close to him has been deported, some have recently been questioned by ICE, he said.

“A lot of the people that I grew up with, and a lot of the people who watched me grow up, they're all at risk right now,” Jurado said. “Everyone's scared.”

However, some city and county officials in the St. Louis region said that they haven’t been in contact with ICE and that ICE hasn’t contacted them about sweeps in the area. Earlier this week, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said the city remains a sanctuary.

"St. Louis is a welcoming city, as evidenced by our establishment of the Office of New Americans to connect resettling people from all over the world who are choosing St. Louis as their home to connect them to jobs, housing and other resources they can thrive,” Jones said. “We will continue this work.”

At least 11 people in St. Charles County arrested on unrelated charges are believed by police to be living in the country illegally. They are being held at the St. Charles County Jail, according to county officials.

St. Charles County Police spokesman Barry Bayles said if an immigrant in the U.S. illegally is arrested for any reason, Homeland Security is informed, but the county does not handle immigration matters beyond that. He said the county has not been in communication with ICE and confirmed that St. Charles County does not have a contract with ICE to hold undocumented immigrants.

“They've not reached out to us,” Bayles said. “There's been no discussions. We don't know what direction we'd go on it yet because it's not been broached with us.”

St. Louis County Police Department officials also said they don’t have any partnerships with federal law enforcement agencies to perform and enforce immigration duties.

St. Charles County communications manager Kevin Killeen said the county will contact ICE about the 11 individuals after their local charges are handled.

“They weren't picked up because of their immigration status," he said, adding that “apparently there hasn't been any directive from ICE saying, ‘Who have you got?’"

Rumors about ICE being spotted in the region have stirred fear and anxiety, and there’s been a lack of clarity about the validity of some of the claims, particularly since some officials in the area say they haven’t been in contact with the federal agency.

Elisa Bender, of Florissant, who is a Hispanic Festival Inc. board member, said she’s been advised to always carry her passports for safety. Her family moved to the U.S. from Bolivia in the 1960s. Despite efforts to remain safe, she said the community feels increasingly targeted and fearful of the future under current political policies.

“You could be at the grocery store, and all of a sudden, ICE is right outside picking people up,” Bender said. “There's a lot of fear. There also is some concern with, you know, people reporting ICE is here, and there isn’t ICE there.”