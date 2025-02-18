Missouri governor signs executive order barring diversity, equity and inclusion programs

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an executive order Tuesday that eliminates diversity, equity and inclusion programs within state government.

The order bars state funds from going to those programs and “prevents agencies from considering DEI in their hiring decisions.”

The order also requires all state agencies to review their existing programs, contracts and policies within 90 days to ensure compliance.

Another directive in the order requires state agencies to uphold “the constitutional principle of equal treatment under the law.”

Kehoe spoke against diversity, equity and inclusion programs in his State of the State address in January.

In an interview with St. Louis Public Radio the day after his speech, Kehoe said he wants to create an “even playing field” for everyone.

“If they work hard, we want to have the flexibility to be able to reward them. And that's what I want. That's the environment I'd like to see created in state government,” Kehoe said.

Kehoe also said in that interview that eliminating DEI programs should not hinder state agencies from conducting training about outreach to different communities that the state serves.

“I don't believe that this will interfere with what they need to do and how we need to work with those communities and make them continue to be part of our culture,” Kehoe said.

The statement issued Tuesday by Kehoe’s administration says the state will continue to enforce state laws that prohibit discrimination.

Kehoe’s order mirrors actions taken by President Donald Trump, who also signed an order singling out DEI initiatives.