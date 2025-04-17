A new exhibit spotlights Missouri artifacts. Budget cuts make preserving them harder

The Missouri Historical Society last month debuted an exhibit that draws from its vast collection of artifacts amassed since the 1860s — from a massive bird-hunting rifle to kids' clothing from the last century.

The exhibit is intended to show off the collection’s additions over decades, including many items never displayed to the public.

At the same time, the society is feeling the strain of subtraction. On April 4, the Historical Society, which operates the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park, announced that federal budget cuts had canceled previously approved funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Along with cuts to a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the society faces a total loss of about $250,000.

Jody Sowell, the society’s CEO and president, said that while the sum represents less than 1 percent of its budget, those funds would have partially supported efforts to preserve its textile collection: “Clothes that were worn by the founders of St. Louis, to the flight suit that Lindbergh wore on his 1927 transatlantic flight, to the largest collection of costumes from Catherine Dunham, the matriarch of Black dance.”

Sowell added: “We are blessed to be in St. Louis, one of the most philanthropic communities in the country.” He acknowledged that other institutions may face even greater challenges without the federal funding. “These cuts don't change the role,” he said. “They just make the work a little bit harder.”

The Missouri Historical Society is one of several institutions — including Southern Illinois University and the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum — that lost funding in the sweeping budget cuts ordered by the Trump administration. Between 2019 and 2023, the National Endowment for the Humanities issued more than $13 million in grants to projects and Missouri institutions.

Also on Wednesday’s show, Missouri Historical Society’s tour manager, Ryan DeLoach, shared highlights from the “Collected” exhibit, including the taxidermied Anna the Mexican Wolf and a baby’s tooth donated during a 1958 scientific study on the impact of nuclear testing.

To hear the full conversation with Jody Sowell and Ryan DeLoach of the Missouri Historical Society, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or YouTube , or click the play button below.

Listen to Jody Sowell and Ryan DeLoach on 'St. Louis on the Air' Listen • 17:18