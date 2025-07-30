© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Government, Politics & Issues
St. Louis on the Air

Police Oversight Board faces erasure after city attorney warns against ‘interfering’

By Danny Wicentowski
Published July 30, 2025 at 3:20 PM CDT
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department squad cars block Market Street on Monday, March 31, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis' civilian Police Oversight Board is being told to stop doing its job.

St. Louis’ Civilian Oversight Board was founded to review complaints of excessive force and misconduct. But a letter from the city attorney has thrown the board’s future into doubt.

According to the letter from City Counselor Michael Garvin, the board’s authority has been “effectively eliminated.” He warned that the board’s planned meeting — which would cover complaints against the police department — posed a legal risk. He wrote, “I recommend that you take great care to avoid interfering with State-controlled police operations.”

On this episode of the Legal Roundtable on St. Louis on the Air, attorneys Eric Banks, Sarah Swatosh and Dave Roland discuss the legal clash unfolding between the oversight board and the city counselor's office.

The roundtable also discusses the case of a prominent local developer hiring U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s brother, the latest on abortion’s legal status in Missouri, and more.

To hear the full conversation with the Legal Roundtable, listen to “St. Louis on the Air” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube, or click the play button below.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. The production intern is Darrious Varner. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr

St. Louis on the Air St. Louis Metropolitan Police DepartmentCivilian Oversight BoardLegal roundtable
Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
