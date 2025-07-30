St. Louis’ Civilian Oversight Board was founded to review complaints of excessive force and misconduct. But a letter from the city attorney has thrown the board’s future into doubt.

According to the letter from City Counselor Michael Garvin , the board’s authority has been “effectively eliminated.” He warned that the board’s planned meeting — which would cover complaints against the police department — posed a legal risk. He wrote, “I recommend that you take great care to avoid interfering with State-controlled police operations.”

On this episode of the Legal Roundtable on St. Louis on the Air, attorneys Eric Banks, Sarah Swatosh and Dave Roland discuss the legal clash unfolding between the oversight board and the city counselor's office.

The roundtable also discusses the case of a prominent local developer hiring U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s brother, the latest on abortion’s legal status in Missouri, and more.

Police Oversight Board faces erasure after city attorney warns against ‘interfering’ Listen • 49:52