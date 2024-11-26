© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis gets new head of civilian police and detention oversight

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published November 26, 2024 at 5:03 PM CST
Barbara J. Milon, who became the Commissioner of Civilian Oversight in the City of St. Louis on Monday Dec. 2, 2024 , poses for a picture. She is wearing a black jacket with a large brooch on her left lapel and a white shirt. She has blond curly hair and a smile on her face.
City of St. Louis
/
Provided
The City of St. Louis will get a new commissioner of civilian oversight on Dec. 2. Barbara Milon currently works for the Community Development Agency overseeing brownfield grants.

St. Louis’ civilian police and jail oversight has a new permanent leader after more than a year.

Barbara Milon will become the city’s commissioner of civilian oversight on Dec. 2. Milon will oversee a staff of investigators who will look into complaints against police and corrections officers. She will also work with the Civilian and Detention Facilities oversight boards.

She is currently a grants administrator with the Community Development Agency, providing oversight to the city’s brownfields program.

“Barbara Milon’s dedication to public service, community engagement and sustainable
development aligns perfectly with the mission of civilian oversight,” said Public Safety Director Charles E. Coyle. “Her depth of experience in community leadership and her
commitment to positive change will make her an invaluable asset as we continue to enhance public trust and accountability in St. Louis.”

The city’s first civilian oversight commissioner, Matthew Brummund, left the job in 2023 after less than a year.
