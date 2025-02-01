St. Louis International Institute furloughs 60% of staff, pauses Festival of Nations prep

The future of immigration services in St. Louis is uncertain after the International Institute temporarily furloughed 60% of its staff because its federal funding was threatened earlier this week.

In a statement Saturday, a spokesperson for the institute said the decision to furlough staff stems from the Trump administration’s recent actions to overhaul the immigration system and put a pause on federal funding.

“Without assurances that the federal government will release the money to our organization that has been promised by acts of Congress, we must make this unfortunate, immediate and drastic action,” said Krissy Durant, director of communications.

The institute has also paused preparations for its Festival of Nations.

On Friday, a message from the institute said it had postponed the release of vendor applications for the Festival of Nations and canceled an information meeting scheduled for Monday.

Durant said the institute has not canceled the festival, which is scheduled for August.

The popular event, which showcases the city’s diverse immigrant population through food, music and art, is held annually in Tower Grove Park.

Durant emphasized that the institute is still open but is forced to scale down its operations. It currently does not have an end date to the furlough but hopes to bring back staff if federal funding is stabilized or if the institute is able to secure enough private donations, according to a statement.

“We are deeply saddened knowing how this will affect the families we serve, as well as dozens of individuals and their families who rely on their employment at the International Institute,” Durant said.

A federal judge temporarily blocked efforts from the Trump administration to pause federal grants and other programs, which caused widespread confusion on when or if beneficiaries would receive funding. Trump later rescinded the order, but questions remain.

