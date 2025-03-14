Hundreds of veterans protest Trump, Musk and VA cuts outside veterans hospital

Hundreds of veterans and their supporters gathered outside the John J. Cochran Veterans Hospital on Friday to protest the Trump administration’s planned cuts to veterans services.

The demonstrators carried signs calling on the administration to protect veterans. They also criticized Elon Musk, whose Department of Government Efficiency has pushed to eliminate positions throughout the federal government.

Department of Veterans Affairs officials announced plans to cut about 80,000 positions across the country throughout the year.

“They're laying off veterans who work at the VAs and things like that, and that's uncalled for, by people who didn't even serve,” Air Force veteran Steve Zeiger said.

Department of Veterans Affairs Director Doug Collins said in a video earlier this month that the cuts would amount to a 15% decrease in workers. Collins said the cuts would be achieved without making a dent in health care or benefits to veterans. But many veterans said those cuts will still cause significant pain.

“They're cutting personnel that are not necessarily medical, but how are you going to support the medical staff?” asked veteran Denise Spear. “How are you going to support the veterans and the patients if you don't have the staff to support the providers that are providing the care?”

The cuts would be the latest blow to VA services as the department has faced staffing shortages. Veterans have faced long waits for medical care over the years.

The aggressive push to reduce federal funding comes as DOGE called for cuts to services like Medicare and Medicaid.

“As a veteran who's disabled, I rely on the VA for my medical care,” Air Force veteran Carrie Frail said. “I've already had a couple of providers get fired … so it’s already affecting my care.”

A protester holds a sign outside the John J. Cochran Veterans Hospital on Friday. Demonstrators carried signs calling for President Donald Trump, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins and Elon Musk to protect veterans following calls to cut 80,000 jobs.

“The VA is not just passing out money like it’s free tickets to Hollywood or Disney World,” Navy veteran Jessica Motzinger said. “If they're receiving care, they have been vetted by numerous levels of bureaucracy, doctors and everything else. They deserve it.”

Veterans across the country protested Friday in cities including Tallahassee, Florida; St. Paul, Minnesota, and Washington, D.C. Protesters chose March 14, which represents Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. That prohibits any federal elected government official from holding office if they engaged in insurrection or rebellion while under the oath to support the Constitution.

“Maybe this will change something, maybe not,” Army veteran Donnell Jones said. “But we've got to keep fighting because if you don't fight now, you're going to be fighting later.”

