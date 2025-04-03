How Trump’s tariffs will impact a St. Louis grocer

President Donald Trump’s promised tariffs have become a reality: This week, he announced a 10% tariff on all imported goods as well as “reciprocal tariffs” on specific countries and trade partners. While the White House had previously publicly discussed — and celebrated — levy plans, economists and business owners around the globe are stunned at how high these taxes will be.

That reaction is also playing out in the St. Louis region. Shayn Prapaisilp, COO of Global Foods Group, told St. Louis on the Air that he expected high levies on products from some countries but was “shocked” by other reciprocal tariffs.

“We obviously expected China to be affected, but South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, the size and scope was very unexpected, and right now we're scrambling, as I'm sure a lot of other folks are.”

Global Food Market in Kirkwood and United Provisions in St. Louis are both under Global Food Group’s portfolio. Prapaisilp anticipates that Trump’s tariffs will have an immediate effect on his stores as the 10% tariff is set to be implemented April 5. The larger tariffs on select countries go into effect April 9.

“In the past, it's taken maybe a week or two [before tariffs changed store costs]. We had some space to stock up on inventory or try to get things through the ports as quickly as possible,” Prapaisilp said. “That means that when we get our price sheets today or the next day, those tariffs will already be reflected in the prices we’ll have to pay.”

Global Foods Group also supplies “at least 20” local restaurants with specialty food items — many of which Prapaisilp is worried will become inaccessible after the tariffs become active.

“The problem with foodstuffs is it will go bad if you stockpile too much. We've been really trying to manage that. The past few weeks we've ordered a few pallets at a time — planning for this price increase,” he said. “With [Global Food Group’s] restaurants, being Japanese and Thai restaurants, they rely on a lot of ingredients that, quite frankly, are just not possible to grow here in the United States. We don't have a lot of coconut growth, not a lot of mango growth. So those are costs that I have to factor in.”

Prapaisilp said the last time he saw sudden changes in consumer habits in his industry was at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He witnessed consumers first change their habits around luxury items, but eventually the changes affected their food habits and personal budgets.

“There is a price point where people are like, ‘As much as I love this, it's just not realistic,’ or it's, ‘I just can't [eat out] twice a week. Now it's once a month,’” Prapaisilp said. “I think every business right now is trying to figure out that happy medium of being competitive but being able to stay in business.”

For more with Global Foods Group Shayn Prapaisilp and his take on the looming effect of higher tariffs — including his reaction to U.S. senators introducing the Trade Review Act of 2025 — listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

How Trump’s tariffs will impact a St. Louis grocer Listen • 19:24