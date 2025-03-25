Bird flu ‘should be on all our minds,’ says St. Louis Zoo epidemiologist

Avian influenza has been circulating for centuries. What concerns epidemiologists about the latest iteration of the virus is its remarkable ability to spread across multiple animal species, including humans.

“It's spilled over into not just bird species, but so many different mammal species — from marine mammals along shorelines to dairy cattle that are part of our food source,” said Dr. Sharon Deem, wildlife veterinarian and epidemiologist. “It should be on all our minds right now.”

Human-designed systems have helped to increase bird flu’s ability to move between wild and domesticated animal populations over recent years, said Deem, who studies the links between human health and that of other animal species as director of the St. Louis Zoo Institute for Conservation Medicine.

On April 1, 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed bird flu infection in a person with exposure to dairy cows in Texas that were presumed to be infected with the virus. This is thought to be the first instance of mammal-to-human spread of the virus.

Many Midwestern poultry farms were built on former wetlands that tens of millions of migratory birds fly over each year. With densely packed flocks of tens of thousands to millions of birds, these facilities create good conditions for pathogens to spread.

“The ability for wild birds to mix with domestic birds, and share these viruses, makes a virus happy in many ways [and] helps with mutations that change a once lowly pathogenic little virus into a highly pathogenic one,” she said. “These systems that we as a society, as a species, have reached for to feed the 8.2 billion humans on the planet have created some real health challenges.”

Deem spends a lot of time thinking about how everyday people can advocate for changes to systems upheld by powerful, moneymaking industries. That includes animal agriculture in the U.S., where poultry producers made more than $67 billion in 2023. She said she sees potential for change through consumer purchasing power.

“What we put on our dinner tables has this ripple global effect for conservation,” she said. “Thinking [about] how what I eat, what my family eats, may be playing into some of these questions of pandemics — I think it's up to all of us to be aware of that, think about it and think how [our] actions may be able to put some things in place that help us reimagine our food systems today.”

St. Louis Zoo Institute for Conservation Medicine Dr. Sharon Deem is part of an international team that studies the movement ecology and the health of Galápagos giant tortoises on the Galápagos Islands. Preliminary data show the tortoises have been exposed to infectious disease-causing agents and antibiotics, as shown by the presence of antibiotic-resistance genes in their feces, which was most likely acquired from living near farming activities.

Despite the global, daunting challenges facing conservationists and epidemiologists alike, Deem said she has hope that younger generations will better understand and act on the interconnectedness of humans, animals and the environments they share. She also believes that increasing pressure on the planet makes positive change more likely.

She likens the planet to a patient with a medical emergency.

“As a human, you need a heart attack before you're going to listen to your doctor — before you're going to slow down on drinking or smoking or eat better,” she said. “I would argue we're at that planetary heart attack point. That might not sound hopeful, but just like that single human patient, we as a community are seeing this — and it takes a heart attack, a crisis, for people to move into action. And that gives me hope.”

