The Global Foods Market Cookbook shares dishes from St. Louisans’ kitchens

After months of crowdsourcing recipes that reflect the cultural and culinary diversity of St. Louis, the Global Foods Market Cookbook is published and available for purchase at the grocer’s storefront in Kirkwood.

The cookbook includes 23 recipes from professional and home chefs in the St. Louis region. The dishes range from traditional classics to fusions between different cultures uniquely created by intercultural families. A portion of the proceeds will support the International Institute of St. Louis.

In this episode of St. Louis on the Air, we hear from Shayn Prapaisilp, chief operating officer of Global Foods Market, Inc. He shares a sample of the recipes featured in the Global Foods Market Cookbook, personal stories from the chefs, and the collaboration between the International Institute and Global Foods Market, Inc.

Listen to the discussion on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast, or by clicking the play button below.

