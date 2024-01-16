Diving into STL winter soups, and sweets, with Sauce Magazine

The latest issue of Sauce Magazine is a treat for fans of winter soups and specialty sweets.

In this episode of St. Louis on the Air, we dive into the world of winter soups with Sauce Magazine writer Ileana Martinez. Among other soups, her recent coverage highlighted the chicken soup at Merendero Las Catrachitas. Martinez found the soup, consisting of just chicken, potato, carrot and broth, to be much more than the sum of its parts.

“It looks so simple, but it just feels really satisfying,” she said, adding, “It’s like a big warm hug when you dig into it.”

Also on Tuesday, Flynn Edgerton of Sump Coffee joined the show to share his experiences as a chocolate maker. Edgerton, who previously worked as the head chocolate maker at Honeymoon Chocolates, was profiled in Sauce Magazine’s “Ones to Watch” section in its latest issue.

For Edgerton, the difference between merely good and great chocolate is a matter of personal taste — but he explained that a focus on quality requires painstaking attention to detail.

“There's objective qualities that you look for in a chocolate in terms of mouthfeel, how smooth it is, if it melts well on the palate but doesn't melt in your hands quickly — things that speak to the quality of the chocolate production,” he said. “But when it comes to flavor, it's all about the expression of what the cacao has to offer.”

