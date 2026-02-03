St. Louis’ Energizer Park to host Olympic soccer during LA 2028 Summer Games

The Olympics are coming back to St. Louis.

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games announced Tuesday that six additional venues across the country will host matches for the 2028 Olympic soccer tournament — including St. Louis City SC’s Energizer Park.

“We are a soccer town to our core, but the Olympic Games transcend, uniting us as Americans, sport fans and citizens of the world,” said Mayor Cara Spencer in a release. “The LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournament will showcase the absolute best of St. Louis!”

The Gateway City was the first American site to host the Summer Olympic Games back in 1904 . Since then, the region has produced numerous notable Olympians , including basketball star Jayson Tatum, track and field athletes Jackee Joyner-Kersee from East St. Louis and Brandon Miller from O’Fallon, Missouri, and diver Tyler Downs from Ballwin.

St. Louis — joined by New York, Columbus, Nashville, San Jose, and San Diego — will be the sites of group and knockout contests before the final stage matches are held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The men’s gold medal match will be on July 28, and the women’s gold medal match will be on July 29.

Energizer Park, which will be referred to as the “St. Louis Stadium” for the Games, was selected based on the facility’s adherence to international standards. Major League Soccer recommended existing stadiums capable of hosting world-class competitions and with the potential to engage the local community, according to event organizers .

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jessica Gonzalez and Alex Hermosillo, both 26 and of Sioux City, Ia., pose for a portrait on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, before an international friendly against the United States Women’s National Team and the Republic of Ireland at Energizer Park.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Thousands fill Energizer Park on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, during an international friendly between St. Louis CITY2 and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood — the first match played at the stadium.

The stadium in Midtown has hosted multiple international matches since its opening in 2022, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between the USMNT and Guatemala last summer.

“Bringing Olympic Football group stage and knockout matches to stadiums across the United States means more fans will witness this global event and experience the Olympic spirit firsthand,” said Shana Ferguson, LA28 Chief of Sport and Games Delivery Officer. “With the LA28 Ticket Draw for all Olympic sports on the horizon, we’re inviting global Football fans to register now for a chance to secure their tickets to history in the summer of 2028.”

Registration for a chance to score tickets to the LA28 Summer Olympics is now open through March 18. The schedule for both the women’s and men’s soccer tournaments, including the dates and matches by stadium, will be announced before the first ticket drop in April 2026.

The announcement is the latest in a series of high-profile athletic events in St. Louis.

The city hosted the U.S. Figure Skating National Championships last month , which culminated in the selection of the 2026 Olympic Figure Skating and Ice Dancing teams , and the NCAA Frozen Four Men’s Ice Hockey Championship last spring.