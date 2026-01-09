Photos: U.S. Figure Skating Championships brings artistry to the Enterprise Center ice

Glittering costumes. Blades tapping in rhythm. Unmatched athleticism on ice.

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships have brought a who’s who of American figure skating to St. Louis for the first time in 20 years.

The competition is the final major event influencing selection for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic team — and it comes on the heels of last year’s plane crash that claimed the lives of several U.S. figure skating coaches and athletes.

Tiffany Simon, a youth skater and hockey player from Belleville, said she is most excited to see the Olympic team announced.

“It's just amazing to get to see these Americans that are going to go out and represent our country,” Simon told STLPR's Chad Davis.

This gallery will be updated with images from throughout the championships.

Ice dance

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Caroline Green and Michael Parsons compete in the ice dance competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Emily Bratti and Ian Somerville compete in the ice dance competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Madison Chock and Evan Bates compete in the ice dance competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Eva Pate and Logan Bye compete in the ice dance competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alyse Ralph, 13, of Ann Arbor, Mich., cheers on Eva Pate and her skating coach Logan Bye as they compete in the ice dance competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Leah Neset and Artem Markelov compete in the ice dance competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Vanessa Pham and Anton Spiridonov compete in the ice dance competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Thursday in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Isabella Flores and Linus Colmor Jepsen compete in the ice dance competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

St. Louis Public Radio Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko compete in the ice dance competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik compete in the ice dance competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Men's short program

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jason Brown competes in the men’s short program competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fans cheer as Jason Brown competes in the men’s short program competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Maxim Naumov competes in the men’s short program competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Maxim Naumov holds a photo of his parents while he waits for his scores after competing in the men’s short program competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center. Naumov's parents were killed in last year's airplane crash near Washington, D.C.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Will Annis competes in the men’s short program competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jimmy Ma competes in the men’s short program competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Goku Endo competes in the men’s short program competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Tomoki Hiwatashi competes in the men’s short program competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Ilia Malinin competes in the men’s short program competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Ilia Malinin competes in the men’s short program competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Ilia Malinin reacts to the crowd after competing in the men’s short program competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Ilia Malinin and his coach celebrate a nearly 30-point lead to win the men’s short program competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Thursday in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

Women's short program

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Starr Andrews waves to the crowd before competing in the women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Starr Andrews competes in the women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Starr Andrews competes in the women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Starr Andrews competes in the women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Brooke Gewalt competes in the women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Erica Machida, of University of Delaware FSC, competes in the women’s short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Erica Machida, of University of Delaware FSC, competes in the women’s short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Erica Machida, of University of Delaware FSC, is cheered on by fans after competing in the women’s short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sonja Hilmer, of Centennial Skating Club, competes in the women’s short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Josephine Lee competes in the women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Josephine Lee reacts as she learns she's taking the lead after her women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Emilia Nemirovsky competes in the women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sophie Joline von Felten, center, holds images of a loved one killed in a plane crash last year, following her women’s short program performance during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bradie Tennell competes in the women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Elyce Lin-Gracey, of Pasadena FSC, competes in the women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Brooke Gewalt competes in the women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sherry Zhang blows kisses to fans after her women's short program performance during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sarah Everhardt, of Washington FSC, competes in the women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sarah Everhardt, of Washington FSC, competes in the women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Isabeau Levito, of SC of Southern New Jersey, competes in the women’s short program.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Isabeau Levito, of SC of Southern New Jersey, waves to thousands after performing in the women’s short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alysa Liu, of St. Moritz ISC, runs out before competing in the women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alysa Liu, of St. Moritz ISC, competes in the women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alysa Liu, of St. Moritz ISC, competes in the women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alysa Liu, of St. Moritz ISC, competes in the women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alysa Liu, of St. Moritz ISC, reacts to a highlight of her women's short program alongside her coaches during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Amber Glenn embraces her coach Damon Allen before competing in the women’s short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Amber Glenn, of Dallas FSC, competes in the women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Amber Glenn, of Dallas FSC, competes in the women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center. Glenn nabbed the event’s top score on Wednesday night.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fans and U.S. Figure Skating staff cheer for Amber Glenn during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Amber Glenn, of Dallas FSC, receives a standing ovation after competing in the women's short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Amber Glenn reacts with her coach Damon Allen after receiving the top score in the women’s short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A stuffed orange sits on the ice following a women’s short program performance during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Hundreds of fan-thrown stuffed animals are packed into trash bags following the women’s short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Pairs short program

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Naomi Williams, of SC of Boston, and Lachlan Lewer, of Broodmoor SC, hype up the crowd before competing in the championship pairs short program at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Naomi Williams, of SC of Boston, and Lachlan Lewer, of Broodmoor SC, compete in the championship pairs short program.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Naomi Williams of SC of Boston, and Lachlan Lewer, of Broodmoor SC, compete in the championship pairs short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Naomi Williams, of SC of Boston, and Lachlan Lewer, of Broodmoor SC, compete in the championship pairs short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Naomi Williams, of SC of Boston, and Lachlan Lewer, of Broodmoor SC, embrace while waiting for their scores.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Linzy Fitzpatrick and Keyton Bearinger, members of SC of New York, compete in the championship pairs short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Audrey Shin and Balazs Nagy, both of of SC New York, compete in the championship pairs short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Audrey Shin and Balazs Nagy, both of of SC New York, compete in the championship pairs short program.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Olivia Flores, of Thunderbirds FSC, and Luke Wong, of Los Angeles FSC, compete in the pairs short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Olivia Flores, of Thunderbirds FSC, and Luke Wong, of Los Angeles FSC, compete in the pairs short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fans cheer on Valentina Plazas and Maximiliano Fernandez, both of of FSC of New York, as they compete in the pairs short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Valentina Plazas and Maximiliano Fernandez, both of of FSC of New York, compete in the pairs short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Valentina Plazas and Maximiliano Fernandez, both of of FSC of New York, compete in the pairs short program.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Valentina Plazas and Maximiliano Fernandez, both of of FSC of New York, compete in the pairs short program.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Valentina Plazas and Maximiliano Fernandez, both of of FSC of New York, compete in the pairs short program.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Katie McBeath, of Winterhurst FSC, and Daniil Parkman, of FSC of New York, wave to the crowd before competing in the championship pairs short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Katie McBeath, of Winterhurst FSC, and Daniil Parkman, of FSC of New York, compete in the championship pairs short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Katie McBeath, of Winterhurst FSC, competes in the championship pairs short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Katie McBeath, of Winterhurst FSC, and Daniil Parkman, of FSC of New York, compete in the championship pairs short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Katie McBeath, of Winterhurst FSC, and Daniil Parkman, of FSC of New York, embrace after performing in the championship pairs short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Emily Chan, of SC of Boston, and Spencer Akira Howe, of SC of New York, compete in the championship pairs short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Emily Chan, of SC of Boston, and Spencer Akira Howe, of SC of New York, compete in the championship pairs short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Ellie Kam, of Thunderbirds FSC, and Danny O'Shea, of SC of New York, compete in the pairs short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Ellie Kam, of Thunderbirds FSC, and Danny O'Shea, of SC of New York, compete in the pairs short program.