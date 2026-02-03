© 2026 St. Louis Public Radio
Missouri House committee advances bill to legalize and regulate video gaming machines

St. Louis Public Radio | By Lilley Halloran
Published February 3, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
Missouri Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensberg, has received campaign contributions from organizations and businesses that are pro-video video gambling terminals.
Flickr
Video gaming machines would be regulated and taxed under legislation being considered by Missouri lawmakers.

Members of a Missouri House committee voted to advance a bill Monday afternoon that would legalize and regulate video gaming machines most often found in gas stations, bars and fraternal organizations.

The committee voted 8-5 to send the legislation to the full House.

Testimony on the bill lasted three hours last week. Proponents argued the machines are an untapped revenue source for the state, while opponents said they did not want the machines in their communities.

Several changes were made to the legislation after the public hearing, including increasing entrance fees paid by casinos that would go to the Missouri Veterans Commission from $2 to $4.

The legislation will likely be debated on the House floor soon.
Lilley Halloran
Lilley Halloran is the statehouse reporting intern at St. Louis Public Radio. She is studying Journalism and Constitutional Democracy at the University of Missouri.
See stories by Lilley Halloran
