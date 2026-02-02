St. Louis sheriff would be appointed by judges, not elected, under a proposed bill

Judges would be responsible for choosing the St. Louis sheriff, instead of voters, under a proposed bill.

Members of a Missouri Senate committee heard testimony on Monday on the legislation, which places that power to a majority of the judges of the 22nd Judicial Circuit in St. Louis.

The bill also makes the sheriff removable for cause by a majority of judges pursuant to Missouri Supreme Court rules.

“There's a complete lack of management throughout the city sheriff's office and has been for quite some time,” said the sponsor of the legislation, Sen. David Gregory, R-St. Louis County.

Gregory noted that the St. Louis sheriff’s office is unlike other sheriff offices in that there is not a law enforcement element to the job.

The St. Louis sheriff’s office is responsible for the security of the courtrooms in the 22nd Circuit along with serving court papers and eviction notices.

Gregory said the office also transports prisoners.

Sen. Doug Beck, D-Affton, asked Gregory if Sens. Karla May and Steve Roberts knew of the bill as they both represent St. Louis.

Gregory responded that they are both aware of the bill and that Roberts has expressed his dislike and guessed May would not like it either.

Two people spoke in favor of the legislation, while two spoke against it.

Chris McGraugh, the presiding judge of the 22nd Circuit Court, is in favor of the bill. He said court security is the issue that matters most to him.

“What keeps me up at night is knowing something's going to happen, and even worse that I didn't prevent it from occurring. And I think by assuring that there's a professional in this role as sheriff will instruct how we keep our courthouse secure,” McGraugh said.

Ron Berry with the St. Louis sheriff’s office spoke against the legislation.

“We do understand that over the last few months there have been some issues, but those have been corrected and the system itself corrected by the attorney general coming in and removing Sheriff (Alfred) Montgomery,” Berry said.

Berry said with interim Sheriff John Hayden Jr., “We have got the system back on and its feet back on the ground.”

He also said that Hayden appears likely to run for the position.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen, Mayor Cara Spencer and Missouri attorney general’s office have been at odds over who has the authority to appoint the new sheriff.

A judge recently dismissed a legal effort by the Board of Aldermen to intervene in a lawsuit over whether the mayor has the sole authority to appoint the sheriff.

Former St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery was ousted from his position in December by a judge at the request of the attorney general’s office.

Montgomery’s one year in office was stained by multiple scandals, including lawsuits and whistleblower complaints.

In January, Montgomery requested a new trial in his removal case.

Additionally, Montgomery is facing separate federal charges and is currently in jail after allegedly harassing witnesses in that federal case.

Under the legislation, the person who holds office as St. Louis Sheriff on Aug. 28, 2026 will continue to hold that office for the remainder of their term.