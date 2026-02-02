St. Louis Circuit Attorney drops criminal charge against former alderman Bosley

A former St. Louis alderman is no longer facing charges for allegedly filing a false police report.

The circuit attorney’s office on Friday dismissed the misdemeanor charge against Brandon Bosley. He was set to go to trial on Monday.

In December 2022, Bosley called 911 multiple times to accuse a woman of attempting to carjack him. But an investigation revealed that he was at a different location at the time of the alleged robbery. Prosecutors filed charges in 2023.

The circuit attorney’s office usually does not comment on the reasons for dismissing particular cases. But prosecutors said in a statement that “in some instances, however, a lack of witness cooperation may prevent the state from proceeding after charges have been filed.”