St. Louis Circuit Attorney drops criminal charge against former alderman Bosley

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published February 2, 2026 at 1:18 PM CST
Alderman Brandon Bosley (Ward 3) speaks about diversity and equity related to the makeup of the St. Louis Charter Commission on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, during a meeting of the Board of Aldermen at 1520 Market Street in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney has dropped its criminal case against former 3rd Ward Alderman Brandon Bosley, pictured here in December 2022. He had been accused of filing a false police report.

A former St. Louis alderman is no longer facing charges for allegedly filing a false police report.

The circuit attorney’s office on Friday dismissed the misdemeanor charge against Brandon Bosley. He was set to go to trial on Monday.

In December 2022, Bosley called 911 multiple times to accuse a woman of attempting to carjack him. But an investigation revealed that he was at a different location at the time of the alleged robbery. Prosecutors filed charges in 2023.

The circuit attorney’s office usually does not comment on the reasons for dismissing particular cases. But prosecutors said in a statement that “in some instances, however, a lack of witness cooperation may prevent the state from proceeding after charges have been filed.”

If he had been convicted, Bosley faced six months in prison and a $1,000 fine. He will be sentenced in April for a separate federal insurance fraud case – a jury found him guilty of four felonies in late January.
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
