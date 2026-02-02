How to watch: Cardinals ditch financially troubled FanDuel for MLB

Cardinals fans will have a new way to watch games starting next season.

The team announced Monday that Major League Baseball will take over production of most game broadcasts starting this spring. MLB will produce and distribute all of the games that aren’t shown exclusively on national television. The move ends the team’s yearslong relationship with FanDuel Sports Network and its parent company, Main Street Sports Group.

The Cardinals said games will air on traditional cable and satellite platforms, though they didn’t announce specific channels. There will also be a new streaming platform, Cardinals.TV , where fans can purchase a subscription for $19.99 per month or $99.99 for a full season. The new streaming option, which will be available on both the MLB app and MLB.com , will go on sale Feb. 10.

“Our top priority is making sure that Cardinals fans can watch their team as easily as possible,” Anuk Karunaratne, Cardinals senior vice president of business operations, said in a news release.

The team said fans who purchase a Cardinals.TV subscription and live within the Cardinals' “home territory” will be able to watch all of the locally produced broadcasts with no blackouts.

The Cardinals are among eight teams whose local games will be distributed and produced by MLB. Others include the Diamondbacks, Guardians, Mariners, Nationals, Padres, Rockies and Twins.

The team plans to announce additional information in the coming weeks, including television broadcasters and the schedule for spring training.

