Spring has sprung in St. Louis: It’s opening day for the Cardinals

A sure sign of spring in St. Louis arrives Thursday: It’s opening day at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals start the 2025 Major League Baseball season at home against the Minnesota Twins. Game time is 3:15 p.m.

There will be the usual pregame party atmosphere in and around the ballpark.

The schedule includes a pep rally at Ballpark Village from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gates open at noon, and the on-field pregame ceremonies start at 2:30 p.m. They include an appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales, introduction of National Baseball and Cardinals Hall of Famers and ceremonial first pitches by members of the 1985 National League Championship team, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Busch Stadium has specific rules on what can and can’t be brought into the ballpark. Bags, purses and soft-sided coolers smaller than 10 by 8 by 10 inches are allowed, and they don’t have to be clear. The Cardinals have an extensive list of prohibited items .

The Cardinals face an uncertain season, as the team made few offseason additions and are picked by most pundits to finish toward the bottom of the National League's Central Division.