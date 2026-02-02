Here’s what St. Louis restaurants opened and closed in January 2026

Braylon Light and his dad, Jason Light, agree: The Sloppy Irishman is the best thing they serve at Three Crows Bakery & Cafe.

“We pickle our own cabbage for it, as well as brine our own corned beef for it. And then we also make our own Thousand Island for it,” said Braylon Light, who is only 16.

“It’s on the molasses oat bread that my wife makes,” his father said. “It’s just a really good sandwich when you put it all together.”

They make almost everything on the sandwich — except the Swiss cheese — from scratch at their new family-run bakery and cafe in East Alton. And that’s the point.

Jason Light and his wife, Meaghn Light, had been working in the restaurant industry for decades and had done just about everything. But he felt frustrated by only ever working for someone else.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Braylon Light, 16; Meaghn Light and her husband, Jason Light, pictured on Friday, run the newly opened Three Crows Bakery in East Alton.

That changed when Meaghn Light began selling her baked goods at the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market. She named her stall Three Crows Bakery after a trio of the birds that hung around for scraps while she baked.

The stall gained a following, and the family began thinking about how to make it work.

“We figured, if we could find something small, we'd do it,” Jason Light said. That opportunity came when they found the East Alton spot that seemed to have potential for good foot traffic, and they opened Three Crows Bakery at the end of January. They serve breakfast, lunch and pastries like hand pies made with a laminated dough like a croissant.

The three run the business by themselves — and opening something small and close knit is part of the point.

“It’s pretty rewarding,” Jason Light said. “It’s self-rewarding, the restaurant business. You either love it or hate it.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A trio of handmade breads — jalapeño cheddar, sourdough sandwich and molasses oat — sit at Three Crows Bakery on Friday.

St. Louis Public Radio The Sloppy Irishman features house-brined corned beef, Swiss cheese, pickled cabbage and Thousand Island dressing on molasses oat bread, pictured at the newly opened, East Alton-based Three Crows Bakery on Friday. The “Postcards” are puff pastries with icing and a berry surprise that resemble classic breakfast Pop-Tarts. The country fried chicken biscuit features a country-fried chicken breast cutlet, cheese and maple aioli on a buttermilk biscuit. The big breakfast sandwich features two eggs, cheese and a choice of two breakfast meats on sourdough.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Three Crows Bakery’s corned beef hash — made with house-brined corned beef, potatoes and eggs — sits at the new East Alton café on Friday.

Manny Negron / Keep Quiet "Banana for Scale," a banana bread-inspired milk punch, was one of the new options at Keep Quiet, a Midtown cocktail bar led by Little Lager's Manny Negron that recently announced its closure.

