© 2026 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here’s what St. Louis restaurants opened and closed in January 2026

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jessica Rogen
Published February 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
From upper left, clockwise: The Big Breakfast Sandwich, Country Fried Chicken Biscuit and Cheesy Breakfast Potatoes, Post Card pastries, and Corned Beef Hash at 3 Crows Bakery on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, in East Alton, Ill.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
From upper left, clockwise: the big breakfast sandwich, country fried chicken biscuit and cheesy breakfast potatoes, postcard pastries and corned beef hash at Three Crows Bakery on Friday in East Alton.

Braylon Light and his dad, Jason Light, agree: The Sloppy Irishman is the best thing they serve at Three Crows Bakery & Cafe.

“We pickle our own cabbage for it, as well as brine our own corned beef for it. And then we also make our own Thousand Island for it,” said Braylon Light, who is only 16.

“It’s on the molasses oat bread that my wife makes,” his father said. “It’s just a really good sandwich when you put it all together.”

They make almost everything on the sandwich — except the Swiss cheese — from scratch at their new family-run bakery and cafe in East Alton. And that’s the point.

Jason Light and his wife, Meaghn Light, had been working in the restaurant industry for decades and had done just about everything. But he felt frustrated by only ever working for someone else.

From left: Braylon Light, 16, Meaghn Light and her husband Jason Light, pictured on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, run the newly opened 3 Crows Bakery in East Alton, Ill.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
From left: Braylon Light, 16; Meaghn Light and her husband, Jason Light, pictured on Friday, run the newly opened Three Crows Bakery in East Alton.

That changed when Meaghn Light began selling her baked goods at the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market. She named her stall Three Crows Bakery after a trio of the birds that hung around for scraps while she baked.

The stall gained a following, and the family began thinking about how to make it work.

“We figured, if we could find something small, we'd do it,” Jason Light said. That opportunity came when they found the East Alton spot that seemed to have potential for good foot traffic, and they opened Three Crows Bakery at the end of January. They serve breakfast, lunch and pastries like hand pies made with a laminated dough like a croissant.

The three run the business by themselves — and opening something small and close knit is part of the point.

“It’s pretty rewarding,” Jason Light said. “It’s self-rewarding, the restaurant business. You either love it or hate it.”

A trio of handmade breads — jalapeño cheddar, sourdough sandwich and molasses oat — sit at 3 Crows Bakery on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, in East Alton, Ill.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A trio of handmade breads — jalapeño cheddar, sourdough sandwich and molasses oat — sit at Three Crows Bakery on Friday.
The Sloppy Irishman features house-brined corned beef, Swiss cheese, pickled cabbage and thousand island dressing on molasses oat bread, pictured at the newly opened, East Alton-based, 3 Crows Bakery on Friday. The “postcards” are puff pastries with icing and a berry surprise that resembles classic breakfast Pop Tarts. The Country Fried Chicken Biscuit features a country-fried chicken breast cutlet, cheese, and maple aioli on a buttermilk biscuit. The Big Breakfast Sandwich features two eggs, cheese and a choice of two breakfast meats on sourdough.
St. Louis Public Radio
The Sloppy Irishman features house-brined corned beef, Swiss cheese, pickled cabbage and Thousand Island dressing on molasses oat bread, pictured at the newly opened, East Alton-based Three Crows Bakery on Friday. The “Postcards” are puff pastries with icing and a berry surprise that resemble classic breakfast Pop-Tarts. The country fried chicken biscuit features a country-fried chicken breast cutlet, cheese and maple aioli on a buttermilk biscuit. The big breakfast sandwich features two eggs, cheese and a choice of two breakfast meats on sourdough.
3 Crows Bakery’s corned beef hash — made with house-brined corned beef, potatoes and eggs — sits at the new East Alton café on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Three Crows Bakery’s corned beef hash — made with house-brined corned beef, potatoes and eggs — sits at the new East Alton café on Friday.

Openings

  • Bridge Bread Bakery, West End
  • Cafe Natasha, Tower Grove East
  • Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill, Fairview Heights
  • Good Neighbor, Tower Grove South
  • Hangang Ramen, Creve Coeur (inside Asia Market)
  • Narwhal’s Crafted, Edwardsville
  • Patisserie Svoi, Central West End
  • Pop’s Pizza & Wings, Downtown
  • Skald, Lindenwood Park
  • Soulard Gyro, St. Peters
  • Spicy Chef, University City
  • Takeiros, Green Park
  • The Mexican Barrel House, Creve Coeur
  • Three Crows Bakery & Cafe, East Alton
  • Toast & Thyme, Clayton
“Banana for Scale,” a banana bread-inspired milk punch is one of the new options at Keep Quiet, a cocktail bar in St. Louis Midtown neighborhood spearheaded by Little Lager’s Manny Negron.
Manny Negron
/
Keep Quiet
“Banana for Scale,” a banana bread-inspired milk punch, was one of the new options at Keep Quiet, a Midtown cocktail bar led by Little Lager’s Manny Negron that recently announced its closure.

Closings

  • Canyon Cafe, Frontenac
  • Fountain on Delmar, Central West End
  • Hacienda, Rock Hill
  • Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Ballwin; Edwardsville; O’Fallon, Illinois
  • Kabul Express STL, Patch
  • Keep Quiet, Midtown (will be moving)
  • Lefty’s Bagels & Cafe, Creve Coeur (temporary)
  • Prados, Lake St. Louis
  • Prioritized Pastries, Maplewood
  • Salve Osteria, Tower Grove East
  • Robust Bistro & Wine Bar, Webster Groves
  • Session Taco, Kirkwood
  • Station No. 3, Benton Park West
  • Steve’s Hot Dogs, Central West End
  • Tacos La Jefa, Dutchtown
  • Tony’s Donuts & Cafe, Hazelwood
  • Truck Norris Twisted Eats, Ellisville
  • Work & Leisure, Midtown

See one I missed? Let me know at jrogen@stlpr.org.
Tags
Economy & Business Openings and ClosingsNew RestaurantsDiningRestaurantsThings to do in St. LouisTop Stories
Jessica Rogen
Jessica Rogen is the Digital Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Jessica Rogen
Related Content