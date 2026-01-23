© 2026 St. Louis Public Radio
Federal jury finds former St. Louis alderman guilty of insurance fraud

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published January 23, 2026 at 2:40 PM CST
Alderman Brandon Bosley (Ward 3) weeps as he gives his farewell remarks on Monday, April 17, 2023, during the Board of Aldermen’s Sine Die at City Hall.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A federal jury on Friday found former St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley, pictured giving farewell remarks at a board meeting in 2023, guilty of four felonies in an insurance fraud case.

A former St. Louis alderman has been found guilty of insurance fraud for inflating the cost of repairs to a vehicle damaged in an accident.

A federal jury deliberated for about eight hours over the course of two days before issuing its verdict Friday in the case against Brandon Bosley. He’ll be sentenced for the four felonies at a later date.

In 2021, Bosley purchased a Toyota Prius from Mohammed Almuttan, a local business owner, for far less than the market value. About five months later, a driver struck the Prius when it was parked outside Bosley’s ward office. The other driver’s insurance company, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance, eventually contacted Bosley regarding the crash.

Bosley went to Almuttan and asked for him to inflate the cost of repairing the vehicle so it could be declared a total loss. After the company raised questions about the estimates for labor costs, Bosley and Almuttan lowered the estimate to a still-inflated amount.

The insurance company later paid out nearly $8,000.

Almuttan was facing his own federal charges at the time and cooperated with prosecutors to reduce his sentence. He was also a central figure in a bribery scandal that brought down three of Bosley’s former aldermanic colleagues and a former staffer to two St. Louis County officials.

Bosley is scheduled to go to trial in state court in early February for an unrelated misdemeanor. He is accused of filing a false police report in December 2022.
Tags
Brandon Bosley
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
