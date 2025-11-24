Judge removes St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery from office after a year of scandal

A judge permanently removed St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery from office on Tuesday.

The decision by St. Louis Circuit Judge Steven R. Ohmer brings a dramatic end to Montgomery’s turbulent year-long tenure — one marked by lawsuits, whistleblower complaints, a damning city audit and a lengthy court battle over whether he should remain in office.

Ohmer concluded that Montgomery’s failures in multiple areas outlined by the state were sufficient to justify removal, even after one allegation — nepotism — was dropped during the proceedings.

“Respondent has willfully neglected his official duties and, as a result, has forfeited the office of sheriff for the City of St. Louis,” the judge wrote. “It is further ordered that the temporary order of removal is hereby made permanent and the respondent is hereby ordered ousted from the office of sheriff for the City of St. Louis.”

Ohmer said Montgomery will also pay for the costs associated with the case. The judge recently retired and was specially appointed to the case after the 22nd Circuit’s bench all recused themselves on the matter.

Former Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey had filed a quo warranto petition in a bid to oust Montgomery in June and his successor, Catherine Hanaway, continued the effort. The petition alleged six counts of misconduct by Montgomery, including illegal arrests, financial mismanagement and refusing to transport detainees to get medical care.

The state dropped one allegation — nepotism — after court documents and DNA tests disproved that the sheriff was brothers with a deputy. But, Ohmer found that Montgomery’s failures in other areas were enough to justify his removal from office.

Montgomery looked around the courtroom throughout the trial, at times nodding to his partner and family. In one moment, his sister blew him a kiss and subsequently smiled softly. There were several occasions where the removed sheriff wiped away tears when his imprisonment was raised by the lawyers.

What comes next?

While Montgomery is no longer in office, his legal troubles are far from over.

The former sheriff still faces a federal misdemeanor charge for handcuffing Ross, along with five federal felony counts of witness tampering and retaliation. The misdemeanor carries a potential sentence of up to one year in prison. The felony charges could result in a combined sentence of up to 100 years — up to 20 years for each charge.

Former Police Chief John Hayden is currently interim sheriff. Officials are still determining how to fill the vacancy permanently, but who has the authority to make that decision remains unresolved.

Hanaway previously told STLPR she believes Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe has the power to appoint a replacement. She added that the governor and Mayor Cara Spencer appeared to be in lockstep with the governor on a candidate.

Board of Aldermen President Megan Green disputes that interpretation.

In a letter previously sent to Spencer, Green said she would not support any selection process that excludes the Board of Aldermen. She wrote that the board understands Missouri law to require the mayor, the comptroller and the board itself to be involved in selecting a new sheriff.

“The integrity of this appointment — and the integrity of the appointment process itself — are essential to reestablishing trust in an embattled office,” Green wrote to the mayor. “I share the same commitment you’ve expressed to keeping this decision in the hands of local elected officials, which is why it’s imperative we’re aligned on this matter.”

Green has also said the board wants to hold public hearings to allow residents to weigh in on potential candidates.

History offers conflicting precedents. In 1978, when former Sheriff Benjamin L. Goins — the city’s first Black elected sheriff — was forced to step down after facing federal corruption and tax evasion charges , then-City Counselor Jack L. Koehr concluded that Missouri law required a special election within 30 days of the vacancy.

More recently, however, the governor appointed a replacement after St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner resigned — another county-level office.

Spencer said the law provides no clear answer.

“It’s a complicated web of regulations,” Spencer told St. Louis Public Radio. “While there are a lot of opinions, the only thing that is clear is that it’s not actually clear who has appointing authority in case of a vacancy in the St. Louis sheriff’s office.”

The mayor bypassed a recently passed Board of Aldermen resolution that asked the city to include the board in any legal action related to resolving the matter. St. Louis formally sued the state on Dec. 5, asking a judge in Cole County to determine who has appointing authority. The lawsuit argued that the power belongs to the mayor under the city charter, despite historical precedent suggesting otherwise.

The city withdrew the lawsuit the following day and refiled it in St. Louis’ 22nd Judicial Circuit. A city spokesperson declined to explain the change of venue.

How we got here

Montgomery’s troubles have been brewing for the last year.

They started when he handed out termination letters to former Sheriff Vernon Betts’ top brass before being sworn in.

Betts signed off on hundreds of hours of his senior official’s accrued compensatory time right before he left, documents show. The move arguably cost the office hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to an audit done by the St. Louis comptroller’s office. City auditors that testified at the sheriff’s state trial said the expenses came as a result of the letters.

A deluge of scandals and legal challenges followed in the next months.

Unprecedented purchases — including a new take-home Chevrolet Tahoe, security robots, used golf carts, uniforms and gold-plated badges — drove up the office’s deficit. Montgomery’s administration defended the items as necessary updates for a long-neglected office, but those costs, combined with staffing expenses, drew the ire of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen , which approves the department’s roughly $14 million annual budget.

When the board appeared skeptical of the sheriff’s expenses, he told the mayor he would stop transporting sick detainees to receive medical care since that duty is not explicitly written out in state statute. The mayor and board passed legislation requiring the sheriff’s office to complete such transports and submit to financial monitoring.

22nd Judicial Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty is still weighing the legality of that requirement but ordered the sheriff’s office to do those transports through early next year.

Multiple sheriff’s deputies have filed lawsuits against Montgomery, alleging they are owed pay. Montgomery is also under fire for ordering the handcuffing of the city’s acting jail commissioner ..

During the trial, more than 30 witnesses detailed Montgomery’s confrontation with then-acting jail boss Tammy Ross. The calls for Montgomery’s resignation began shortly after that incident. Spencer and Green, the Aldermanic president, later joined in on the requests .

Montgomery faces a federal misdemeanor for the handcuffing incident and several felonies for subsequent alleged witness tampering and retaliation landed Montgomery behind bars, delaying the start of the state’s removal trial. The Missouri attorney general repeatedly asked Ohmer to immediately remove the sheriff leading up to the trial, but her fourth time proved to be successful after Montgomery was jailed and sent to a facility in southern Illinois. Ohmer said he didn’t understand how Montgomery would be able to run the office while in federal custody and temporarily removed him.

Montgomery repeatedly denied wrongdoing throughout his time in office, calling the efforts to remove him politically and racially motivated. Hanaway has vehemently disagreed with the characterization.

“We have filed quo warranto actions all over the state — including in very small, majority-white areas — against sheriffs and prosecutors who aren’t doing their jobs,” she told reporters during the removal trial. “We’ll continue to do that wherever we see the taxpayers and the state and the citizens being harmed.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

