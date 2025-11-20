Jail incident 'got out of hand,' says witness in St. Louis sheriff's removal trial

The second full day of the trial over the Missouri attorney general’s attempt to permanently oust St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery got off to a rocky start filled with yelling, accusations of retaliation and testimony from deputies.

The testimony kicked off Thursday with testimony from a former sheriff’s office staffer who said he was trying to diffuse the situation that led to then-acting Jail Commissioner Tammy Ross being handcuffed.

Former Lt. Col. Steven Chalmers testified he was present during the Feb. 14 confrontation and as it was unfolding, had tried to reach out to several city officials, including then-Mayor Tishaura Jones, her Chief of Staff Jared Boyd and then-Comptroller Darlene Green, to alert them to the situationt. Chalmers said Boyd responded at a later time.

“It really just got out of hand, I thought,” Chalmers said.

When asked by David C. Mason, an attorney for the sheriff’s office, about why he felt Jones would pick up his call, Chalmers digressed about his time in politics — mentioning former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill and her search for a young, progressive African American to run for office.

Missouri Assistant Attorney General Andrew Clarke quickly objected, to which Mason argued until the judge stepped in.

“We’re not going down these rabbit holes,” Ohmer shouted, exasperated, during the back and forth.

“I don’t think these are rabbit holes,” Mason replied.

“Make your point with the witness,” Ohmer said, raising his voice and gesturing.

During cross-examination, Mason asked Chalmers if he recalled Ross asking sheriff’s deputies to remove the handcuffs and if Ross told the deputies to cuff her. Chalmers said he didn’t remember either and was trying to diffuse the situation.

Mason questioned if Montgomery asked Chalmers to change his report of the handcuffing incident, to which Chalmers said no.

Another sheriff’s officer, Maj. Lee Stokes, testified that Montgomery had mentioned he was going to "lock her ass up" before the confrontation with Ross. “I’m tired of her,” Stokes said the sheriff told him.

Stokes said he told the sheriff he couldn’t do that. He went on to allege that Montgomery had a track record of creating a hostile work environment and retaliated against him after writing a memorandum about Ross’ handcuffing and subsequent testimonies to the government.

After a continued back-and-forth, tensions rose when Stokes pointed to Mason and said he was a part of the problem. Mason said he had given Stokes an opportunity to state his retaliation claims — which include losing his vehicle and not being allowed to have meetings with his subordinates.

“I was asking to be heard about retaliation, and I never got heard,” Stokes said. “[It] took half an hour to convince [Mason] that I wasn't going to attend a bogus disciplinary hearing.”

Ohmer ultimately intervened, saying they needed to focus on Montgomery and not the pair’s previous disagreements.

“I don’t want to hear this banter that has nothing to do with this gentleman over here,” yelled Ohmer as he gestured to Montgomery. He turned to Mason and continued: “Let’s move off of this and get to what we are here for. If you are trying to represent this man, do so!”

Thursday's trial also included testimony from former interim Jail Commissioner Doug Burris, who was in charge of the jail but out of the country on a planned vacation when Ross was cuffed.

Burris said that the sheriff’s office didn’t have issues transporting detainees for medical care prior to Montgomery’s tenure and that it became an issue once he started leading the department, leaving them scrambling on several occasions. Only roughly a third of the jail’s staff members are weapons certified and able to complete such transports.

“Monthly there were always occasions that would happen,” he testified. “Often the phone would just ring, [and] there would be no response.”

Burris later pointed to agreements between the city and former Sheriffs Jim Murphy and Vernon Betts about transporting detainees. Mason argued the documents state that such transports would have been — and can be — done if there was enough staff in the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

