© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri attorney general files new charge in bid to remove St. Louis sheriff

St. Louis Public Radio | By Brian Munoz
Published November 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM CST
St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery testifies to the Board of Aldermen’s budget and personnel committee at City Hill on Monday, June 2, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery testifies to the Board of Aldermen’s budget and personnel committee last June in downtown St. Louis.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has filed a seventh charge in her effort to remove St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery from office, arguing the sheriff cannot legally perform his duties while he remains jailed.

The new count accuses Montgomery of violating a state statute that requires elected officials to “personally devote time” to the performance of their duties — something Hanaway says is impossible because Montgomery has been in jail for weeks.

The sheriff was taken into federal custody after violating conditions of his bond in a separate case. Federal prosecutors said he used an unreported burner phone to harass witnesses and lied to investigators about how many firearms he possessed.

Other charges already filed in the removal case accuse the sheriff of ordering deputies to handcuff the city’s acting jail director and refusing to transport detainees for medical treatment.

St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery walks meets with his staff while playing their respects to the late St. Louis Sheriff James. W. Murphy outside the Civil Courts building on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Law & Order
Nepotism, kidnapping, money problems: Here are the 7 charges against St. Louis’ sheriff
Brian Munoz

“He has failed citizens, detainees, and his own staff for far too long. We are adding a new count to our case asking the Court to permanently remove him from the office he has so blatantly forfeited,” said Hanaway in a Thursday press release. “St. Louis has a bright future ahead and it isn’t with Montgomery as sheriff.”

St. Louis Circuit Judge Steven R. Ohmer temporarily removed Montgomery from office late last month until a trial on the removal petition begins on Nov. 18. A panel appointed by Ohmer quickly named former St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden to serve as interim sheriff through the proceedings.

If Montgomery is removed ultimately, it is unclear who would have the authority to appoint his replacement — Hanaway, Board of Aldermen President Megan Green and Mayor Cara Spencer have all claimed they have that power. The attorney general also argued St. Louis should abolish the sheriff’s office altogether.
Tags
Law & Order Alfred MontgomerySt. Louis SheriffCatherine HanawayMissouri Attorney GeneralLawsuitTop Stories
Brian Munoz
Brian Munoz is the Visuals Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Brian Munoz
Related Content